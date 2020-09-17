HOPKINS COUNTY CENTRAL
AT OWENSBORO CATHOLIC
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Steele Stadium.
Records: Hopkins County Central 0-1. Owensboro Catholic 1-0.
Radio: None locally.
Last year: Catholic won 68-14.
What to watch: There were nine touchdown passes thrown by graduated Catholic quarterback Drew Hartz last season. Catholic may get on the scoreboard a lot again in this matchup, but there should be much more balance between the run-pass game for the Aces. Catholic ran for 157 yards and passed for 98 with Lincoln Clancy getting his first varsity start at quarterback. Hopkins Central put up some points in a 42-39 loss to Todd County Central last week.
