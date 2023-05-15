OWESPTS-05-15-23 DISTRICT BASEBALL ADVANCE

Owensboro’s Evan Hampton scoops up a ground ball against Hancock County during their baseball game on April 24 at Shifley Park.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

The 9th District Baseball Tournament looks as wide open as anytime in recent memory. That should make for some tension filled first round games Monday and Tuesday at Chautauqua Park.

Owensboro High School ended up as the top seed with a 4-2 district record. The Red Devils are 15-10 overall and have won seven straight games.

