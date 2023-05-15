The 9th District Baseball Tournament looks as wide open as anytime in recent memory. That should make for some tension filled first round games Monday and Tuesday at Chautauqua Park.
Owensboro High School ended up as the top seed with a 4-2 district record. The Red Devils are 15-10 overall and have won seven straight games.
OHS will meet Daviess County in the 9th District opening game Monday at 6 p.m. at Chautauqua.
DC is 13-13 and 2-4 in the district.
“The 9th District is as wide open as it ever has been,” OHS coach Jake Fiorella said. “Every team has at least a couple of high-quality arms and all four teams are capable of putting together high-level performances.”
Apollo and Owensboro Catholic meet in the other first round matchup Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Chautauqua.
The district championship game will be Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Apollo has the best record in the 3rd Region at 19-11, and the Eagles were 3-3 in the district.
“Given the fact that there was a very real chance for every team in the district to be 3-3 after the final game of district play, it would be very difficult to argue that there is a clear favorite this year,” Apollo coach Brandon Dennis said. “Anyone has a chance of advancing to the 3rd Region Tournament.”
Owensboro Catholic is the 2-time defending regional champion, had to replace most of its starting lineup this season and has an 18-13 record, 3-3 in the 9th District.
“The whole region is open,” Catholic coach Jody Hamilton said. “If you look and see everybody has eight, nine, 10 losses or more, it’s wide open for everybody. You’ve got to come out, make the plays when you have to, hit when you have to, go from there. We’re going to find out what we have.”
More from this section
Owensboro’s Brady Benjamin is batting .352 with 13 RBIs. Cayden Ray is batting .347 with 14 RBIs. Eli Hampton is hitting .333. Blake Kimbrell has 17 RBIs. Ray has a 1.80 ERA with 62 strikeouts in 42.2 innings.
Daviess County’s Decker Renfrow is hitting .393 with 13 RBIs. Layton Huskisson is batting .314 with 27 RBIs. Four other DC players are batting over .300. Lake Wilson has a 3.76 ERA with 32 strikeouts. Logan Mewes has a 3.57 ERA and 24 strikeouts. Wilson and Mewes have each thrown 35 innings.
“I like our chances and believe that if our guys play like they are capable we can beat anyone.” DC coach Austin Clay said.
Easton Blandford leads Apollo in hitting at .393 and has 15 RBIs. Will Strode is batting .367 with 26 RBIs. Pitcher Noah Cook has a 2.49 ERA with 78 strikeouts in 50.2 innings.
Owensboro Catholic’s Brady Atwell is hitting .380 with 21 RBIs and six home runs. Grant Parson is batting .333 with 19 RBIs. Parson has a 1.14 ERA pitching with 67 strikeouts in 43 innings.
Catholic has had a rash of late-season injuries that contributed to a 5-game losing streak before it won the last two games of the regular season.
The 10th District baseball tournament will be at Muhlenberg County. McLean County (19-14) and Muhlenberg (18-12) play Monday at 7 p.m. The winner of that game will meet Ohio County (16-14) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Greenville.
The 11th District baseball tournament will be at Vastwood Park in Hancock County.
Breckinridge County (15-14) will face Meade County (16-13) on Monday at 6:30 p.m. The winner of that game will play Hancock County (17-8) on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
The 12th District baseball tournament will be at Grayson County.
Butler County (9-16) and Grayson County (14-13) will meet Monday at 5:30 p.m. Whitesville Trinity (8-14) and Edmonson County (11-14) will play Monday at 7:30 p.m. The winners will meet in the district championship game Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
