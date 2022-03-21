Owensboro Catholic will be looking to repeat as 9th District and 3rd Region champion this high school baseball season under first-year head coach Jody Hamilton.
But the Aces figure to be tested in the 9th District, with Apollo, Daviess County and Owensboro each expected to be improved this season.
APOLLOThe Eagles are coming off a 23-10 campaign and improved to 3-0 this season with an 8-1 win over McLean County on Saturday.
“More than anything, it’s always fun to win, but we’re more focused on developing our brand of baseball,” Apollo coach Mason Head said. “We’re looking to find those areas where we need to improve every single day.”
Apollo’s infield features Dayton Brown at first base, Cayden Crabtree at second base, Nick Judd at shortstop and Sam Holder at third base. Will Strode will see consistent playing time as a utility infielder.
The Eagles’ outfield is anchored by Josh Mayes in center field. Noah Cook, Charles Schneider and Carter Contratto will also handle outfield duties, along with veteran Harrison Bowman, who will also pitch.
Catcher Adam Wells will handle a pitching staff that’s led by Bowman, Strode, Cook, Judd, Schneider, Crabtree, and Tyler Payne. The Eagles also have some young arms that could see time on the mound, including Carter Kimmel.
Payne, Lane Skinner, Grayson Smith and Easton Blandford are infielders who will be in the mix, and Michael Chaney will see time behind the plate.
DAVIESS COUNTY
The Panthers posted a 14-15 record last season and improved to 3-0 Saturday after beating Breckinridge County in an 18-16 slugfest.
“We’ve hit the ball really well,” DC coach Austin Clay said. “We’ve improved vastly defensively. We’ve got a lot of guys in the lineup that can drive the ball. If we get down, we’re able to come back and score runs.”
The Panthers’ outfield features Brock Brubaker in left field, Mason Boswell in center field and Ethan Ahart in right field.
The infield consists of Layton Huskisson at third base, Lake Wilson at shortstop, Lucas Ward at second base and Jackson Loucks at first base.
Catching duties will be handled by Cason Troutman and Marcus Murphy.
The Panthers are working through their pitching rotation. Loucks figures to be a top level pitcher, along with Huskisson and Owen Payne. Ahart and Lake Wilson also show promise.
“Early on, the big thing for us is throwing strikes,” Clay said. “We’ve got plenty of guys with enough pitching talent.”
Payne, Ahart and Cameron Lewis will provide infield depth.
OWENSBORO
The Red Devils posted a 6-21 record last season. They’re 2-1 this season under first-year head coach Jake Fiorella, who is still getting to know his squad and implement his system.
“We’ve played pretty well, there’s just so much with a new staff, trying to get everything in the way we want it,” Fiorella said. “I just feel like we’re behind, like with our defensive principles.
“But, if would have told me after the first week we would be 2-1 and have a chance to win the third, I’d take it.”
The Red Devils’ outfield is comprised of Blake Kimbrell in right field, Cayden Ray in center field and Will Hume and Trevor Delacey will split time in left field.
The infield is manned by Kindrick Williams at third base, Evan Hampton at shortstop, Connor Hallmark at second base and Brady Benjamin at first base.
Eli Hampton will be at catcher.
Jacob Mitchell, Williams and Hallmark will lead the pitching staff, with Will Rickard, Kaleb Ashley, Ray, Delacey and Hume also expected to contribute on the mound.
“The kids, we’re definitely pleased with the effort, they’re trying to do what we’re asking,” Fiorella said. “We feel like they’ve completely bought into the process.”
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC
The Aces rolled to a 32-6 record last year. They suffered this season’s first setback Saturday, dropping to 3-1 after a 4-3 loss to defending state champion Louisville Trinity.
“We’ve done pretty well, it’s been kind of a learning curve for both of us,” Hamilton said. “I’m trying to learn about the players, see what to do with each one, and the players are trying to see what I’m asking for. As a whole, we’ve really been pleased with pitching and defense.”
The Aces have a lot of outfielders who also pitch.
John Michael Frey has been a mainstay in the outfield, Sam McFarland, E. Munsey and Jamison Wall are also seeing significant action.
Luke Scales has been injured, but will return at shortstop when healthy. Luke Evans, the Aces’ regular second baseman, is handling shortstop duties in Scales’ absence, with Parker Heistand at second base. Alex Castlen is at first base, along with J. Crabtree. Grant Parson is at third base, and Brady Atwell will play some at third base and also back-up starting catcher Braden Mundy.
Hamilton is trying to figure out rotations to keep pitchers fresh throughout the season.
Hayden Ward figures to be a primary pitcher in the rotation, along with McFarland, Castlen and Ben Hyland. Evans, Parson and Wyatt Jenkins will also be in the mix, and Scales will join the rotation when he’s healthy.
“We’ve had good leadership, we’ve got nine seniors,” Hamilton said. “They’ve had a lot of energy, they’ve got a great attitude. They’re pretty much blue collar; they come to work.”
