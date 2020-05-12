Jim Ivey was a high school football star at Owensboro Catholic a half century ago who many years later returned to his alma mater and became a highly-distinguished, exceptionally popular teacher and coach.
Now, after 30 years, Ivey is retiring at age 67.
“There have been so many wonderful memories and wonderful friends I’ve been associated with during my time here,” said Ivey, who will be honored with a drive-through retirement celebration at noon on Saturday in the OCHS parking lot. “It’s been special for me all the way through.
“It meant a lot to be able to return to Owensboro Catholic as a teacher and coach, and when I came back in 1990 there were still teachers here who had taught me, so there has always been that family feeling of being here.”
Ivey burst on the local sports scene at Catholic High in the late 1960s as a standout halfback and defensive back, and he was talented enough to garner second-team All-State honors following his senior season in 1970.
He was also good enough to attract the attention of Western Kentucky University, which offered him a scholarship.
“That was a really special time in the history of the (WKU) football program, with coach (Jimmy) Feix putting together some awesome teams,” Ivey recalled. “I started out on defense down there, but eventually coach Feix turned me into a slot back, and I was able to have some success.”
As did the Hilltoppers, who during Ivey’s time in Bowling Green won three Ohio Valley Conference championships and twice finished as national runner-up in the NCAA Division II (now FCS) playoffs.
“I look back now and really appreciate those teams and those times. Great players, great coaches. We beat Grambling in the 1973 playoffs, and we won at Louisville my senior season in 1975. Western had a lot of Division 1 talent during that era — a lot of it.
“One of the great things about that time was that we were a true team. It wasn’t about white players, it wasn’t about black players, it was about the team — and we were all in with that.”
At Catholic, Ivey served as an assistant football coach for nearly a decade for Mojo Hollowell. In 1997, the Aces went all the way to the KHSAA Class 2-A state championship game.
“Just coaching with Mojo was so enjoyable,” Ivey recalled, with a chuckle. “He was old-school, and he was set in his ways, but he also was very good at what he did.
“He prepared our coaching staff and our players to succeed, and we were able to have some great seasons.
“Mojo was a fine Christian man, and he set a great example for everyone around him.”
Ivey also coached boys’ and girls’ track for three decades and spent 16 seasons as the girls’ cross country coach.
“If the Lord gives you great athletes, you’re a great coach,” Ivey joked, “but in all seriousness, we became very blessed because the Lord sent us some great athletes through all those years.
“We broke a lot of records, we had success as the regional and state level, and building those programs was very rewarding. Over the course of time you build a bond with athletes and you discover that it lasts forever.”
Ivey took nothing for granted when he began coaching track and field and cross country.
“I made it a point to go to clinics at least once a year,” Ivey said. “The longer I stayed in it, the more knowledge I gained, and the truth is I really enjoyed seeing those programs grow — we had a lot of success and a lot of fun at the same time.”
Ivey has long been considered a quality role model.
“Jim Ivey is one of the most student-oriented educators and coaches I have been associated with — I don’t think I’ve ever seen him in a bad mood,” OCHS principal Gates Settle said. “He is a faith-filled man and a great role model for the students and staff and Owensboro Catholic High School because he walks the walk each day.
“He will certainly be missed at Catholic High.”
Ivey and his wife of 43 years, Linda, sent four children to OCHS — sons Bo and Jay, and daughters Hayden and Mary Nell.
“The interesting thing about that is all four of my kids went through my class,” Ivey said. “I’m not sure too many can say they had all four children go through the class you taught at the high school.
“That’s one of the special memories I’ll take away, and there have been so many more — it’s been a great run at Catholic.”
