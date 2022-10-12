Owensboro High School had little trouble in subduing Meade County in the semifinals of the 3rd Region Boys Soccer Tournament.

OHS got two goals each from Ryan Sovar, Aiden Frego and Peter Saang on the way to a 10-1 win over Meade County in the second semifinal Tuesday night at Deer Park Field at the Daviess County Soccer Complex.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.