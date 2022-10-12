Owensboro High School had little trouble in subduing Meade County in the semifinals of the 3rd Region Boys Soccer Tournament.
OHS got two goals each from Ryan Sovar, Aiden Frego and Peter Saang on the way to a 10-1 win over Meade County in the second semifinal Tuesday night at Deer Park Field at the Daviess County Soccer Complex.
“Meade County we knew they could possess the ball. They ran five in the midfield, they had a numerical advantage in there so they could string possession a little bit,” OHS coach Ryan Haley said. “I thought they did a good job limiting our possession a little bit with that high line, running that trap. Our boys, we got offsides a lot. What we wanted to do was play to the corners and not direct. When the game started they saw the big spread out line, and the holes going through the middle. At halftime we talked to them about playing to the wings, instead of up the middle.”
The Devils did a good job sharing the ball, Saang had two assists, Sovar had two assists and Arlo Johnson had two assists. Miles Baur, Sang Thang and Frego each had an assist.
Romer Payne, Samuel Thwang, Junior Rugama, and Zach West also scored goals for OHS. Landon Black had five keeper saves for OHS.
“Finishing was not what we wanted it to be, we left about 20 out there, but our boys had fun,” Haley said. “We got some looks on some fast breaks, serving into the corner serving in and finishing. Against a tough Daviess County team coming up we’re going to have to play that fast. That was good practice for that. We look forward going to the next game. A big credit to our back line for not giving a PK away. We were on such a stretch of giving up PKs.
The Red Devils are 11-8-3. They will face Daviess County for the regional championship Thursday at 7 p.m.
Meade County got a goal from Brayden Collard. Meade County finished the season 11-8-3.
OHS is 0-3 against Daviess County this season, DC beat the Devils 4-0 in the 9th District championship game.
“Historically kids come to fight in that last game,” Haley said of the regional championship. “We’ve got to generate a little more offense, but keep their heavy attack and high numbers coming in at bay.”
