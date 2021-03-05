There’s plenty on the line this weekend when Western Kentucky plays host to Old Dominion — coached by former Apollo High School star Jeff Jones — in a two-game series at Bowling Green’s E.A. Diddle Arena that will wrap up the Conference USA basketball regular season.
The Hilltoppers are third all-time in NCAA Division I conference championships with 42, but have not won a regular-season title since 2009 when they were a member of the Sun Belt Conference.
That could change this weekend.
WKU (17-5, 10-2 C-USA) — on an eight-game conference winning streak — can clinch the East title with a win on Friday. With a win and a North Texas loss, the Hilltoppers can clinch the overall league championship.
Here are some hot topics on the Hilltoppers as the 2020-21 regular season comes to a close:
• The Hilltoppers have six top-110 NET wins this year over Alabama (7), Memphis (59), Louisiana Tech (72), Marshall twice (76) and Rhode Island (104). Four of their losses were against top-90 teams: at Houston (4), vs. West Virginia (13) on a neutral court, at Louisville (47) and at home against Louisiana Tech (72).
• Charles Bassey, the 6-foot-11 junior center from Lagos, Nigeria, has been named to the Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Watch List for National Player of the Year. He’s also on the Naismith Trophy and Lute Olsen national POY watch lists, a Naismith Defensive Player of the Year semifinalist and a Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year top-five finalist.
• Speaking of Bassey, the big fellow is tied for second in the nation in dunks (58), and he ranks third nationally in blocks per game (3.1), rebounds per game (11.8) and double-doubles (14).
• The Tops have turned things around regarding 3-point shooting — at both ends of the court. After shooting 30.4% from distance in nonconference games and allowing opponents to shoot 41.4%, WKU leads C-USA in league play at 37.9% and ranks second in 3-point defense in conference games (31.4%).
• Senior guard Taveion Hollingsworth is averaging 16.2 points per game and shooting 51.6% from the floor in his last five games, averaging 9.5 points per game and shooting 36.4% from the field in the four games prior.
• The Hilltoppers feature four players who have scored 1,000 or more points in their collegiate careers: Hollingsworth (1,806, sixth on WKU career scoring list), Carson Williams (1,352, played first two seasons at Northern Kentucky), Josh Anderson (1,084), and Bassey (1,022).
• Western is within striking distance of the program’s fourth consecutive 20-victory season. All told, the Hilltoppers have 46 such seasons, which ranks seventh all-time behind Kentucky (64), North Carolina (61), Duke (55), UCLA (51), Kansas (49), and Louisville (48).
• WKU is 57-13 (.814) in Diddle Arena under fifth-year head coach Rick Stansbury. The Hilltoppers are 630-176 all time (.782) in Diddle, which has been the home of the Tops since 1963.
• The Hilltoppers are trying to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013, when former Kentucky Wesleyan coach Ray Harper led them there. Western’s most recent game in the Big Dance was a 64-57 first-round loss to third-ranked Kansas on March 22, 2013, in Kansas City, Mo.
