INDIANAPOLIS
If a Blue-White backer had been asked to draw up 20 scenarios for how the University of Kentucky matchup would go with Saint Peter’s, nobody would have come up with the finish that took over the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night.
When looking at any matchup with a 2 and a 15 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the easy thinking is that the 2 will eventually wear down the gritty, spirited double-digit seed that is often small-school U.
That was certainly the way the world viewed UK going against Saint Peter’s in a first-round East Region matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The way it was viewed in the aftershocks of Saint Peter’s mammoth 85-79 overtime upset was that this is, perhaps, the worst loss in John Calipari’s UK career.
That is a debate for another time — and it likely started before the final buzzer set off a tremendous celebration for the Peacocks.
Kentucky was 32-2 all-time against double-digit seeds in the NCAA Tournament before tipoff. The Wildcats’ two losses were in 1982 to MTSU (No. 11) and 1986 to LSU (No. 11). Add this one to this list, the 10th time a 15 seed has beaten a 2.
Several things couldn’t be argued about how UK had slid over the last six weeks. It wasn’t apparent in the record — UK was 9-3 since it demolished Kansas 80-62 at Lawrence.
Kentucky had major concerns over the last few weeks. Its offense flattened out, and guarding opponents had become optional.
Straight-line drives to the basket have been a major problem for UK to defend. Getting beat continuously on backdoor cuts has also been a growing concern.
“That’s difficult to figure out right now,” said Kellan Grady, about UK’s defense late in the season. “Some of the things we were doing at a high level for a large part of the season we weren’t doing well. We got away from guarding the way we were guarding earlier in the season. We had the chance to get some stops down the stretch and didn’t get them.”
Another thing: Kentucky has now played badly in two neutral games — one here in Indy and the Tennessee game at Tampa — where it had an overwhelming majority of the crowd.
Usually, those crowds can push UK ahead, or make it so uncomfortable for the other team that it wilts under the deafening roar. Instead, a bunch of real disappointed Big Blue fans were really blue leaving Indy.
Kentucky never could assert itself, it never said “We are the better, more talented team.” Kentucky never ran away from Saint Peter’s. Saint Pete’s spent most of this game eating the Wildcats alive.
The Peacocks were one of the worst offensive teams in this tournament coming into the game. On Thursday, they shot 50.9% from the floor and were 9-of-17 from 3-point range for 52.9%.
Messing around with a team like Saint Peter’s, letting it stay in the game, invited disaster for the Wildcats.
Kentucky found its most success when it fed Oscar Tshiebwe and let him work. Saint Pete’s couldn’t guard him, and it showed. UK stopped going to him so much with the 68-62 lead, and it almost cost them in regulation.
Tshiebwe couldn’t have done any more, scoring 30 points and grabbing 16 rebounds in 43 minutes.
Kentucky finished this season 26-8, dreams of a Final Four in ruins, and with some history it didn’t want to be a part of.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.