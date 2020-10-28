In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, odd, intriguing matchups began popping up on the college football landscape as teams scrambled to complete a relatively full schedule for what promised to be a very different-looking 2020 season.
One of those games was Western Kentucky at BYU.
At the time it was announced, this was certainly an appealing matchup for the Hilltoppers, who were coming off a surprising 9-win season in 2019, which culminated with a dramatic 23-20 victory over Western Michigan in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl in Dallas.
Now, more than halfway through the season, this matchup is not so appealing for WKU, which has simply never been able to find a cohesive rhythm this fall.
It took a precarious 13-10 victory last Saturday over visiting Chattanooga — an FCS member out of the Southern Conference — to lift the Hilltoppers to 2-4. And, even that triumph was tinged with controversy, as a Mocs late kickoff return for a touchdown was nullified by what many considered a bogus call.
Now, it’s on to BYU, where Western will attempt to keep pace with a terrific, undefeated Cougars contingent 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, live and in living color on ESPN.
The Hilltoppers are banged up physically and likely not in the best place psychologically at this juncture, but the show must go on and second-year WKU head coach Tyson Helton said his team is looking forward to the opportunity.
“There’s no pressure,” Helton said. “We’ve been in big stadiums before, we’ve played well in them, we’ve won in them. Obviously, this is a huge challenge for our football team, but it’s one to be excited about.
“I think back to all the places we’ve been and come away with wins. Why can’t we do it again?”
It’s easy to appreciate and respect Helton’s optimism — and the best coaches are masters at presenting the glass as half full — but the Hilltoppers will have to battle and perform like they haven’t all season just to keep this one respectable.
Six games into the season, the Hilltoppers are still not settled at quarterback, where Maryland graduate transfer Tyrrell Pigrome and redshirt junior Kevaris Thomas have shared the starting assignment. Thomas is battling a hip pointer and the diminutive Pigrome will likely get the start at BYU.
The Hilltoppers have also struggled mightily to run the ball, averaging a meager 3.5 yards per carry. Pigrome actually leads the team in rushing yards with 227, but the consistency at running back has been disappointing. Gaej Walker, who had a huge season in 2019 as a converted defensive back, has gained just 199 yards with one touchdown.
Moreover, WKU has only three rushing TDs all season, compared to 14 for the opposition, which has rushed for nearly 500 more yards than the Hilltoppers — bad numbers.
Western’s defense has been decent, but far from spectacular — due, in part, to the offense’s lack of consistency in stringing together long drives.
More troubling still, the Hilltoppers have been notoriously slow starters in 2020, having been outscored 48-17 in the first quarter and 66-27 in the second — not good. The opposition has consistently set the early pace and tenor in games, and WKU has been scrambling from behind seemingly all year long.
In a nutshell, it’s been a season of discombobulation for the Hilltoppers.
It’s impossible to know what can be salvaged from the remainder of Western’s 2020 slate, and playing at No. 11 BYU on Saturday night will be an undertaking of gargantuan proportions.
But that’s where the schedule carries the Tops this weekend, and, to say the very least, a mighty challenge awaits them.
