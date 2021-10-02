CALHOUN — McLean County had a good first half against Class 4-A Allen County-Scottsville.
The Cougars couldn’t keep up very well in the second half after quarterback Brodie Cline was injured.
AC-S rolled in the second half to a 49-20 win over the Cougars on a Friday night that had been for historical celebration at Paulsen Stadium.
Class 2-A McLean County was honoring 50 years of football at the school. It also named the field at Paulsen Stadium Scott-Hood Field in honor former coaches Bill Scott and Royce Hood.
Jax Cooper started the second half with a 41-yard scoring pass from Payton Cope to put AC-S up 21-14. Cope scored on a 21-yard touchdown run on AC-S’s next series for a 28-14 lead with 7:03 left in the third quarter.
Jax Cooper’s 33-yard sweep touchdown run lifted AC-S to a 35-14 advantage that McLean County couldn’t overcome.
Elijah Baldwin gave McLean County a momentary lift with a 91-yard scoring catch and run with an Ayden Rice pass.
Rice was a freshman backup quarterback who was pressed into service after Cline suffered an ankle injury early in the third quarter and didn’t return to the game.
AC-S finished the scoring with a pair of pick six interception returns for touchdowns.
Blayne Moore had a 60-yard interception return for a touchdown, and Jax Cooper finished up his productive night with a 32-yard interception return.
“I was proud of how we played (first half), how we ran the ball, played defense and tackled,” McLean County coach Zach Wagner said.
After Cline got hurt McLean County lost momentum.
“A little air went out of our sails,” Wagner said. “They came out and played hot and we didn’t. We didn’t match their intensity.
“We scheduled a tough 4-A team to see competition and play good football. It gives us a barometer of where we are middle of the season, going into the thick of our district. That’s a dang good 4-A football team.”
Things looked more promising early in the game when McLean County capped a nearly 8-minute drive with Zach Clayton’s 11-yard sweep for a touchdown with 4:10 left in the first quarter.
Colton Costello caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from Cope and AC-S was down 8-6 heading to the second quarter.
AC-S went back up 14-8 on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Cope to Costello after recovering a McLean County fumble.
McLean County was able to tie things at 14-all with an 11-yard touchdown run by Clayton one minute before halftime.
Both McLean County and AC-S are 4-3 on the season.
McLean County had 115 yards on the ground and 119 passing yards divided between Cline and Rice.
“Ayden played well for a freshman,” Wagner said. “It’s good that he sees these reps in a non-district game.”
Cope hit 8-of-11 passes for 142 yards and three touchdowns. AC-S had 123 rushing yards.
Wagner thinks Cline will be healed up during this bye week for McLean County.
AC-S 7 7 14 21 — 49
McLEAN COUNTY 8 6 6 0 — 20
M-Clayton 11 run (Mauzy run)
A-Costello 24 pass from Cope (pass failed)
A-Costello 5 pass from Cope (J. Cooper pass from Cope)
M-Mauzy 11 run (run failed)
A-J. Cooper 41 pass from Cope (pass failed)
A-Cope 21 run (Costello pass from Cope)
A-J. Cooper 33 run (Walker kick)
M-Baldwin 91 pass from Rice (pass failed)
A-Moore 60 INT return (Walker kick)
A-J. Cooper 32 INT return (Walker kick)
