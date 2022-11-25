Owensboro Catholic has become a consistent 3rd Region Tournament contender under veteran head coach Tim Riley, and, despite the departure of one of the area’s most talented players, the Aces figure to be in the hunt again in 2022-23.
“The last two seasons we’ve had a legitimate shot at the regional championship,” said Riley, who led Catholic to 3rd Region Tournament titles in 2016 and 2020. “Last year, we won 17 games and were playing decent at the end of the year, but Brian Griffith got hurt in the first round of the (9th) district tournament.”
The Aces lost to Owensboro in the 9th District Tournament championship game and were eliminated by eventual champion Muhlenberg County in the opening round of the 3rd Region Tournament.
Now, the Aces seek to step up, but they must do it without 6-foot-6 forward Ji Webb, the team’s leading scorer (18.6 ppg) and rebounder (9 rpg) last season. Webb is enrolled at Owensboro and is seeking clearance from the Kentucky High School Athletic Association to compete for the rival Red Devils.
The cupboard, however, is hardly bare for Catholic.
Griffith, one of the most potent point guards in western Kentucky, returns for his final season after averaging 18.4 points per game last season. He has scored 1,567 career points and is within striking distance of James ‘Pootney’ McNary’s school record (1,937).
“Griff is a great all-around player, a true force on the court,” Riley said. “I’m so proud of his development as both a player and a person. He’ll lead the way for us out there.”
Also back are seniors Parker Gray (13 ppg, 2.7 rpg) and Tutt Carrico (7.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg).
“We have to have scoring from Parker, who is a consistent playmaker and ball-handler,” Riley said. “And, Tutt should average double-figure points for us this season — he’s just a strong, competitive kid who is pretty versatile in the front court.”
A large junior class includes guard Reid Clark (2.7 ppg), forward Deuce Sims (2.3 ppg), forward Noah Johnson, guard Kaiser Frick, swingman Henry Moore and center Jody Hobgood.
“Reid is tough and hard-nosed, a team guy, and Deuce is a very active player who flies around and plays with a lot of effort,” Riley said. “Noah has a high basketball IQ and is probably our best shooter when he’s set.”
Sophomores expected to make significant impacts include Luke Beickman, Vince Carrico, Waryn Ebelhar and Brady Atwell.
“Atwell has great size and ability,” Riley said.
The Aces appear to be more athletic, overall, according to Riley.
“We’ve got more players than we’ve had in the past who can put the ball on the floor and drive to the basket,” Riley said. “This has been encouraging to see.”
Concerns include rebounding.
“This is our big concern — we have to find a way to rebound the basketball at both ends, get multiple shot attempts on possessions,” Riley said. “To start the season, we’ll be inexperienced along the front line, and it’s just going to take some time for our young, talented players to gain varsity experience.”
Despite the loss of Webb and Kajarius Barber (5.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg), who transferred back to Warren East, Riley believes his team’s roster is deep enough to push the pace.
“We want to play faster than we have played the past couple of years, and I think we’re going to be able to do this,” Riley said. “We want to turn teams over and get some easy baskets — this is a definite goal, something we really need to do to be the best team we can be.
“We have a challenging schedule, and we have to, as group, be ready to play every time we step on that floor.”
