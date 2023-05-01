CAMPBELLSVILLE — A third comeback wasn’t in the cards for the Owensboro Catholic baseball team Sunday afternoon.
After rallying from deficits of 2-0 in the bottom of the seventh inning, and 3-2 in the ninth, another rally came up just short against Walton-Verona, as the Aces fell 5-4 in the semifinals of the All ‘A’ Classic State Baseball Tournament at Campbellsville High School.
Catholic’s Ben Hyland scored on a sacrifice fly by Barrett Evans to cut the lead to 5-4, but the Bearcats’ Bryce Corpus induced a groundout to stymie the rally as his team held on for the one-run victory in 10 innings.
“We had our chances,” Aces coach Jody Hamilton said. “We had a runner at third and nobody out early in the game, and we had a runner at third with one out early in the game and couldn’t get either of them home. The game should have been over in regulation. We should have won the thing in seven innings, but we had our chances. We just didn’t get it done.
“They played very fundamental baseball and they’re a very well coached team.”
Catholic (16-9) had a huge scoring chance in the eighth that would have won the game.
The Aces had runners on second and third with two outs after Jamison Wall singled and Hyland reached on an error. On the first pitch he saw, Deuce Sims pulled a line drive down the right-field line for what appeared to be the game-winning walkoff hit.
But the first base umpire ruled the ball landed just foul, and Sims wound up flying out to end the scoring threat.
“It was really frustrating,” Evans said of the call. “If they call that fair, we win the game. But sometimes that happens. It was the umpire’s call to make, not ours and we can’t argue about it. We had some other shots to win that game other than that one, though.”
Walton-Verona advanced to meet Sayre in Sunday’s championship game, reaching the title round for the first time in school history.
Owensboro Catholic, meanwhile, was left to ponder what if.
“I just think that if we limited our errors and walks that we would have come out with the win,” Evans said. “I’m glad we played as a team this weekend, and hopefully that carries over to the rest of the season.”
Sunday’s semifinal was a rematch of the 2021 All ‘A’ final.
The Bearcats took a 2-0 lead through six innings, with Julian Dixon scoring on an error in the fifth and Evan Kerns scoring on a single by Dixon in the sixth.
Catholic got its first rally going in the bottom of the seventh. With one out, Sims scored on an error to make it 2-1. One batter later, Houston Flynn singled to drive in Elijah Blair to tie it at 2.
The Bearcats went back ahead in the top of the ninth, but Flynn had another RBI single to forge yet another deadlock at 3-3 in the bottom half of the inning. Walton-Verona took its last lead in the top of the 10th, scoring on a throwing error and a sacrifice bunt.
Hamilton lamented the Aces’ missed chances, but said the better team won.
“We tip our cap to them,” he said. “Everything is a learning experience for us. Hopefully we get the next opportunity and take advantage of it.”
Catholic has an important week coming up, with 9th District games against rivals Owensboro on Tuesday and Apollo on Wednesday.
Evans said it’s vital he and his teammates have a short memory and move on from the All ‘A.’
“Hopefully we can come back strong next week,” he said. “We’ve got a couple of district games coming up, and hopefully we can come out on top in those games.”
Hamilton said that shouldn’t be an issue for his squad, especially with those two big rivalry games looming.
“The good thing about baseball is you don’t have to wait long to bounce back,” he said. “If it’s football, you’ve got to wait a whole week. We’ll just keep at it and keep coaching them and hopefully we respond really well.”
