Owensboro Catholic and Beechwood appear evenly matched for their first KHSAA State Baseball Tournament game Thursday.
At least they’re almost even in the final PBR state high school poll of the season, where Catholic was No. 5 and Beechwood was No. 6.
Catholic will take a 30-4 record into the 7:30 p.m. CT matchup at Kentucky Proud Park at the University of Kentucky. Beechwood is 28-6.
“They’ve got some really talented players, they hit the ball really well,” said Jody Hamilton, Catholic’s veteran coach.
Beechwood reached the state tournament after winning the 9th Region for a third straight time. Beechwood beat Saint Henry 12-4 after trailing 3-1 in the top of the fourth.
That’s when Beechwood showed what it was capable of at the plate. After a hitter reached on an error, Beechwood got a double by Samuel Cottengim, followed by 3-run homer by Jackson Roseburrough that hit the foul pole in left field and barely stayed fair. That put Beechwood ahead 4-3 and it wouldn’t trail again on Sunday.
Brett Holladay hit a 2-run homer in the top of the seventh for Beechwood, Ben Meier and Tanner Jackson had run-scoring doubles. Cottengim’s fourth hit of the day was a run-scoring double. Cottingim was also the starting pitcher in that game.
“It’s been somebody different all year for us,” Beechwood coach Kevin Gray told Cincinnati.com Sunday. “When we started slow, who was going to get the big hit, and today it was Jackson Roseburrough. It seemed like everybody started hitting after that.”
Meier and Mitchell Berger are both key players for Beechwood baseball. Berger hits .416 and has pitched 43 innings with 59 strikeouts, both team-highs, to go with a 2.44 ERA.
Berger was also one of the key players for Beechwood football, which won the Class 2-A football state championship 23-21 over Lexington Christian. Berger scored a touchdown in that game and was a starting linebacker.
Hamilton thinks there’s a correlation with the success Beechwood had on the football field with what it is having on the baseball diamond with guys who were on both teams.
“Look at Beechwood, they’ve won so many state (football) championships, their players are used to these situations,” Hamilton said. “Their main pitcher (Berger), he’s their middle linebacker and running back on the football team, he’s won two state championships.”
Brice Estep is Beechwood’s leading hitter at .475. Cameron Boyd has 15 home runs to lead the team and is batting .405.
Catholic went to Lexington on Wednesday and was going to practice Wednesday night, keeping with the time schedule of when the Aces play Thursday. They will do some hitting Thursday morning, then go watch a state tournament game before their own.
Hitting the ball hasn’t been a problem for Catholic most of this season.
Luke Evans is hitting .505 with 29 RBIs. Braden Mundy is hitting .433 with 32 RBIs. E. Munsey has 34 RBIs and a .364 batting average. Luke Scales has returned to the lineup after missing nearly the entire season with a rib injury, and he has already made plays at shortstop in the 3rd Region Tournament.
Pitching depth has also been a key for Catholic, with Hayden Ward and Sam McFarland leading the team in innings pitched. Ward has a 2.62 ERA in 42.2 innings pitched. McFarland has a 2.58 ERA in 40 innings pitched. They are among five Catholic pitchers who have between 30 and 37 strikeouts for the season.
The Aces have been on a mission to return to the state tournament after falling 4-3 in eight innings to Lyon County in the first round in 2021 at WKU.
“I think we’re playing well this time of year,” Hamilton said. “You want them playing their best baseball at the end of the year and I feel like we’re doing that. We’ve come so far since beginning of season. They figured out what their identity is.”
