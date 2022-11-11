Owensboro Catholic and Owensboro remain at home, while Daviess County and McLean County hit the road in the second round of the KHSAA football playoffs Friday night.
The Aces (8-3) host district rival McLean County (9-2) in Class 2-A, the Red Devils (9-2) entertain upstart Greenwood in 5-A, and the Panthers (7-4) pay a visit to Cecilia to challenge Central Hardin (10-1).
All games are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. (CT).
Catholic brings a six-game winning streak into its game against the Cougars, who advanced with a testy 15-7 first-road conquest of always-tough Caldwell County in Princeton.
“(Coach) Zach Wagner does a great job with his program — he produces tough, hard-nosed players, and we know we’re going to get their best shot,” Aces head coach Jason Morris said of the McLean County mentor.
“Their community has bought into the program, and it’s become something special.
“We faced a tremendous schedule against district teams this season, and battling these teams week in and week out has helped us prepare for postseason play.”
Catholic, coming off a 54-8 first-round victory over visiting Fort Campbell, is led by sophomore quarterback Brady Atwell, who has passed for 2,347 yards and 26 touchdowns and has rushed for a team-best 543 yards and seven scores.
“He’s a special talent, a motivated kid,” Morris said of Atwell. “He leads us out there.”
Tut Carrico paces Catholic with 45 receptions for 743 yards and 13 touchdowns and has rushed for 267 yards and four scores. Vince Carrico, meanwhile, has rushed for 298 yards and seven TDs, and he leads the team in total tackles with 151, including 13 tackles for loss.
“Catholic is a well-oiled machine,” the Cougars’ Wagner said. “Atwell can hurt you with his legs and arm, and he has a plethora of wide receivers who are capable of making the big catch.”
Run-oriented McLean County is led by Zach Clayton, who has rushed for 805 yards and 11 touchdowns. Quarterback Brodie Cline has picked up 579 yards and scored four TDs, and Elijah Baldwin has rushed for 530 yards and seven scores.
Evan Ward has 19 receptions for 449 yards and six TDs.
The Cougars’ defense is paced by Clayton, who has registered 92 total tackles, and Will Taylor, who has 12 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.
The Aces defeated the Cougars 40-6 in a regular-season game on Oct. 21 at Steele Stadium.
Owensboro head coach Jay Fallin expects a tussle when the Gators roll in from Bowling Green.
“They’re a really good football team,” Fallin said of Greenwood, which has won three in a row since losing 35-7 at Bowling Green on Oct. 14. “They’re very well-coached, fundamentally sound, and they are not going to beat themselves.
“Defensively, they have multiple schemes, and the defensive line is the strength of their team.”
The Gators, coming off a 36-14 home win over Grayson County, are led by Tel Tel Long, who has rushed for 712 yards and four touchdowns, and Lofton Howard, who has run for 413 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Quarterback Ryan Huff has been highly efficient, passing for 1,473 yards and 16 touchdowns, with only three interceptions.
Howard leads the defense with 100 tackles, including 15 tackles for loss and seven sacks.
The Red Devils, who have won seven games in succession since losing 21-17 at Owensboro Catholic on Sept. 9, are led by dynamic running back Kenyata Carbon, who sat out last week’s game after being banged up in the regular-season finale at Henderson County.
Carbon is back this week. He has rushed for 1,178 yards and 21 touchdowns. His running back partner, Deion Winstead, has rushed for 504 yards on only 43 attempts and has scored 11 TDs.
Quarterback Kasey Boone has thrown for 1,313 yards and 14 touchdowns, with eight interceptions. His top target has been Khalil Rogers, who has 29 receptions for 359 yards and seven scores.
The Red Devils’ lock-down defense features an array of standouts, including Jeremiah Goodwin, who has 15 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. Zach Clark is the team leader in total tackles with 54.
Daviess County visits Central Hardin without the services of the the program’s career rushing leader (3,817 yards), Bryson Parm, who suffered a season-ending leg injury in the late stages of last week’s 34-27 win over visiting North Hardin.
Despite this, Panthers head coach Matt Brannon believes his team can pull off the upset.
“Central Hardin is a tough physical team, but we match up with them well up front and this gives us a real shot,” Brannon said. “I feel confident that we can go on the road and win this football game.”
Sam Oberst will replace Parm at running back, and DC will also be looking for big games from the QB duo of Jack Ball and Lake Wilson, who ran for the winning touchdown with seven seconds remaining against North Hardin.
The Panthers will also be counting heavily on Luke Floyd, who has 32 receptions for 660 yards and seven touchdowns, and Decker Renfrow, who has 25 catches for 649 yards and 10 TDs.
The defense is led by Issac Blue, who has 116 total tackles, including nine tackles for loss.
Central Hardin, whose only loss was at Henderson County (38-22) on Sept. 16, is powered by running back Mason Gardner, who has rushed for 1,010 yards and 25 touchdowns.
QB Zakery Spurrier has passed for 684 yards and seven TDs, with two interceptions.
Gage Bryant has a team-best 89 tackles, including 16 tackles for loss, and Caden Elmore has made six interceptions.
