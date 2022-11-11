Owensboro Catholic and Owensboro remain at home, while Daviess County and McLean County hit the road in the second round of the KHSAA football playoffs Friday night.

The Aces (8-3) host district rival McLean County (9-2) in Class 2-A, the Red Devils (9-2) entertain upstart Greenwood in 5-A, and the Panthers (7-4) pay a visit to Cecilia to challenge Central Hardin (10-1).

