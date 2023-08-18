There’s nothing quite like a City-County rivalry game to open a high school football season, and 2023 will be unveiled with a bang tonight when Owensboro Catholic hosts Apollo at Steele Stadium.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The Aces got the best of the Eagles, 42-14, last fall at Eagles Stadium, but Apollo has won four of the last six meetings since 2017, and the Aces will be taking nothing for granted.
“It’s a City-County game, and that always makes for a great battle,” Owensboro Catholic head coach Jason Morris said. “In these games, the kids on both sides want to win the game so badly, so they’re always played with a lot of spirit, intensity and determination.
“We’re focused on ourselves, and we don’t want to make silly mistakes and beat ourselves. We want to make Apollo beat us if they’re going to win the football game.”
Catholic, which won nine games and reached the third round of the KHSAA Class 2-A playoffs last year, is led by junior quarterback Brady Atwell. He passed for 2,743 yards and 30 touchdowns as a sophomore. He also paced the Aces with 594 yards rushing and nine TDs.
“Brady is very good, a special player,” Eagles head coach John Edge said. “He does a great job of getting the football to a number of quality receivers, and he can do it in a very tight window. Obviously, we have to do as much as we can to contain him, and we need to generate some turnovers to be successful.”
In addition to Atwell, Catholic features the brother combination of senior Tutt Carrico and junior Vince Carrico, each of whom are coming off banner seasons.
In 2022, Tutt Carrico led a deep and talented receiving corps with 47 receptions for 774 yards and 14 touchdowns, and he added 344 yards and four scores via the ground. He led the team in interceptions (5) and fumble recoveries (3) and was second on the team in total tackles with 131.
More from this section
Vince Carrico, meanwhile, was the leader of Catholic’s defense with 183 total tackles, including a team-high 15 tackles for loss., adding an interception. On offense, he carried the ball for 361 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also made 16 pass receptions for 168 yards and three scores.
“They’re capable of big plays — that’s the way they operate,” Edge said of the Aces, a team he coached with distinction between 2004-17. “So, from a defensive standpoint, we have to make them earn their yards and earn their points.”
Apollo, meanwhile, is coming off a 2-9 season and will be led by first-year starting quarterback JT Edge, a sophomore who was sharp in the preseason. He is the head coach’s son.
“We’re more balanced than we’ve been in the past,” coach Edge said. “We’re pretty strong up front, so we just need to establish our attack and do what we do well — our philosophy is to always take what the defense gives us, and go from there.”
One of the team’s top returnees is junior running back Niles Board, who gained 162 yards and scored two touchdowns in limited duty last fall.
“Apollo is very good up front,” Morris said, “and Board is a talented running back that we’re going to need to contain.”
Another big-play threat for the Eagles is senior receiver Eli Masterson, who made 33 receptions for a team-best 519 yards and three touchdowns a year ago.
Defensively, the Eagles feature junior defensive back Jamison Brown, who last season was second on the team in total tackles with 79.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.