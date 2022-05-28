Luke Evans is one of nine seniors on this year’s Owensboro Catholic High School baseball roster, and he has helped the Aces accomplish a lot since earning a starting infield position as an eighth-grader.

Evans’ goal this season, from the outset, was to lead Catholic to its first KHSAA state championship since 1985 — an incentive that has produced an extraordinary individual season, which has led to Evans being selected as 2022 Messenger-Inquirer Area Baseball Player of the Year.

“As a senior, I knew I had to step up and be a leader for our team, and we have a lot of great leaders on this team who have enjoyed a lot of success in the program,” Evans said. “The eight other seniors we have are my brothers, and they mean the world to me.

“It’s really more like a family with us, because it seems like we’ve known each other our whole lives. Most of us have been playing together since T-ball, and our experiences together have produced a bond that very few, if any, other teams have.”

Evans, a second baseman, has been the leader of a highly-talented, well-seasoned Aces team that went 24-5 during the regular season under first-year OCHS coach Jody Hamilton.

Evans, who has signed with highly-regarded Wabash Valley (Ill.) College, batted .495 with three home runs, nine doubles, six triples, 49 runs scored, 27 RBIs and 32 stolen bases in 34 attempts.

“Our best player this year is Luke,” Hamilton said. “He is the only returning starter from last year’s infield, and he has had to be the coach on the field for us.”

Success for Evans — who will play for the hometown Owensboro RiverDawgs this summer — is nothing new.

Last spring, in 37 games as a junior, Evans batted .371 with four homers, 12 doubles, 27 RBIs, 50 runs scored and 24 stolen bases, helping drive the Aces (32-6) to 9th District and 3rd Region tournament championships.

Like every other KHSAA spring sports athlete, of course, he did not compete as a sophomore in 2020 — a stunning development that still stings.

“We were coming off a tough close loss to Breckinridge County in the regional finals, had everybody back, so we were excited about coming back in 2020 and doing well,” Evans recalled. “That was devastating, not just for our team, but for everyone who missed out, and I know it made me understand that I would never again take for granted the opportunity to play the game.

“During that period, Stewart Ijames (a former star at Catholic High and the University of Louisville) and I hit a lot, and I was just trying to make the most of that down time, trying to become a better player.”

Another workout partner Evans is fond of is fellow Aces senior Luke Scales, who has missed virtually the entire 2022 season after suffering an early-season stress fracture.

“Luke is my best friend, and through the years we’ve spent a lot of time in the weight room, in the batting cages,” Evans said of the highly-regarded shortstop, who has signed to play for NCAA Division I Bellarmine University in Louisville. “I love the guy, and we’ve pushed each other to become better players the whole time we’ve been part of the Catholic High program.”

Evans said his wealth of prep experience also has been beneficial.

“I’ve learned more about the game, and I’ve gotten bigger and stronger through the years,” Evans said. “Playing as long as I have, I have more confidence now to be more selective at the plate.

“I’m comfortable at the plate, and that does come with experience; now the ball just jumps off my bat.”

That regularity places Evans at the top of the area baseball rung in 2022.