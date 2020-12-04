Owensboro Catholic is facing a long-time playoff rival in the quarterfinals of the KHSAA Class 2-A football playoffs.
The Aces travel to Murray for the Region 1 championship game at 7 p.m. Friday.
Murray knocked off perennial state power Mayfield, 28-21, in triple overtime last week — a win that certainly got the attention of OCHS coach Jason Morris.
“This is the best Murray team I’ve seen on film,” Morris said. “They’re really big up front, they’re a senior-led team. It’s going to be a challenge.”
Catholic and Murray have had a seesaw rivalry over the last decade, with Murray dominating in the early years and Catholic finding more success in recent meetings.
The Aces are 3-1 in their last four meetings with Murray dating back to 2015. Between 2011-14, however, Murray went 4-0 against Catholic in the state playoffs. It was often a matchup of contrasting styles, with Murray playing bruising, power football, while Catholic featured its spread offense passing attack.
This year, Murray is led by quarterback Rowdy Sokolowski, a 6-foot junior who also plays safety.
“Their quarterback is scrappy,” Morris said.
Sokolowski has thrown for 1,015 yards, 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has also run for 636 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 4.85 yards a carry.
Running back Charvelle McCallister has rushed for 726 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging 5.7 yards a carry. Brendan Dahncke has run for 579 yards and seven touchdowns.
Murray adapted its offense as the season progressed.
“We started out being a little more spread, then we felt we needed to play better to our strengths, with mainly our running backs and with our offensive line,” Murray coach Keith Hodge said.
Going 2-1 in three overtime games (twice with Mayfield, once with Caldwell County) and facing a tough schedule, including Paducah Tilghman, has prepared Murray for difficult playoff games.
“Our schedule has pushed us into trusting what we’re good at and letting our kids lead us,” Hodge said. “With three overtime games, we’ve responded well to that. We don’t panic, we just line up and play football. That helps us mentally.”
Catholic also made an in-season change on offense, plugging in a new quarterback, Braden Mundy, near the end of the regular season.
“They’re real similar to us; they started the season in more of a spread mentality, and they had a change of heart in their philosophy,” Morris said.
Mundy had a huge game in Catholic’s 27-26 win at Hancock County last week. He broke free for a 75-yard touchdown run with a little over four minutes to play.
Mundy, a 5-foot-11, 205-pound junior, ran for 215 yards on 16 carries with two touchdowns against the Hornets. He also passed for a touchdown and 57 yards.
“Braden is a matchup problem for everybody, and even more at quarterback,” Morris said. “It’s harder because you don’t know which direction he’s going, and he can throw the football, also. As he continues to develop, our offense can be dangerous.”
Mundy will be a focal point for Murray’s defense.
“The Mundy kid is everywhere,” Hodge said. “They’ve done a good job in how they use him. We’ve got to contain him on the edge. They’re doing a good job of creating space for their kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.