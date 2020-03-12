Tim Riley is a history buff, and the Owensboro Catholic High School boys’ basketball coach took a substantial leap on the list of historical coaches in the commonwealth following his team’s 56-45 upset of rival Owensboro on Tuesday night at the Sportscenter.
Next Thursday, when the Aces (21-14) play 15th Region champion Martin County (22-12) in Lexington’s Rupp, Arena, Riley will tie OHS legend Lawrence McGinness for eighth-place all time with his 10th appearance as a coach in the KHSAA Sweet 16.
How Riley’s late-charging Aces got to this point is another story entirely.
Few were on the Catholic High bandwagon the evening of Feb. 14, after the Aces were shellacked by the Red Devils 77-55 at OHS.
“The game wasn’t really that close,” Riley recalled. “It was more like a 30-point loss — we got hammered.
“But, looking back, that’s where we pivoted and started to turn things in a different direction.”
It didn’t immediately result in victories, however, as the Aces then lost at home to University Heights (75-73 in overtime), lost at home to Castle, Ind. (79-75), and lost at Muhlenberg County (61-59 in overtime).
“So, counting Owensboro, that’s four-straight losses,” Riley said. “But they were close losses against quality competition — two of them in overtime — and what I saw during that stretch was us improving as a team.
“We may not have had a lot to show for it at that point, but I knew we were getting better.”
The Aces then rolled over Apollo 69-50 in the 9th District Tournament opener, before taking their third loss of the season against Owensboro in the finals.
“They beat us by 16 (66-50), but we were fighting some injuries that night and I came away from that game encouraged,” Riley said. “It was another loss, but I thought we gained some ground, thought we were still moving in the right direction.”
Catholic played well throughout the regional tournament, handily defeating Butler County (77-61) and McLean County (57-40) before stepping on the court with the vaunted Red Devils for a fourth time.
This time, the Aces were in attack mode from the outset — never allowing the Red Devils to feel comfortable, and never allowing OHS to lead in the game.
“Owensboro hurts you by forcing turnovers, getting offensive rebounds, and forcing you into bad shots,” Riley said. “This time we didn’t take any, or many, bad shots. We were the aggressors on the offensive boards, they struggled to score, and we took care of the ball most of the time when they were able to get in their press.
“It was important to get out of the gate fast, get the lead, and keep the lead, and all of that happened.
“We held our ground.”
How big was this upset?
“It was a big upset — by far the biggest of the 10 regional championships my teams have won,” Riley said. “They were a clear favorite and they deserved to be — Owensboro is an extremely good basketball team, and everyone knows it. I have so much respect for their program.
“I had people in our own building (at Catholic High) coming up to me and asking, ‘Coach, do you think we have a chance?’ So, that’s kind of how it was leading up to the game.”
Against the Devils, Catholic placed all five of its starters in the double-digit scoring column, despite scoring only 56 points. Sophomore point guard Brian Griffith scored 12, sophomore forward Ji Webb and senior forward Drew Hartz each had 11, with senior guard Andrew Riney and junior guard Gray Weaver each adding 10.
“Everybody showed up and played at both ends of the court — scoring, rebounding, playing defense, going after loose balls,” Riley said. “What some don’t notice is guys like Luke Scales and Sam McFarland coming in and taking charges, which were huge plays for us. So, it took everyone playing hard, everyone playing well, and everyone playing together to get it done.
“All season long we’d been looking for that signature win — on Tuesday night we got it.”
