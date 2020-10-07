Freshman Brody Martin scored two goals as the Owensboro Catholic High School boys’ soccer team wrapped up regular season play with a 4-0 shutout of host Hopkins County Central on Tuesday night in Mortons Gap.
Joe Fusco and Luke Hagedorn added goals for the Aces (8-2), who got assists from Lance Dickens, Austin Martin and Fusco.
In goal for the shutout was Caleb Ranallo, who made one save.
The Storm slipped to 3-5-1.
VOLLEYBALL E-GALS SWEEP AT HOPKINSVILLE
Apollo rolled to a 25-13, 15-10, 25-17 sweep of host Hopkinsville.
The E-Gals were led by Tallie Satterfield (9 kills), Maddi Boswell (8 kills, 2 aces), Brylee Rhodes (5 kills, 2 blocks, 3 aces), Aliyah Carwile (4 kills, 4 digs), Allie Hargitt (21 assists, 4 aces), Anslee Hopewell (17 digs, 5 aces), Camryn Kerwick (10 digs, 6 aces), and Courtney Hagan (10 digs).
Apollo improved to 12-5.
LADY EAGLES SWEEP HANCOCK
Ohio County won for the eighth time in 12 matches with a 25-4, 25-16, 25-12 sweep of visiting Hancock County in Hartford.
Leading the way for the Lady Eagles were Camryn Kennedy (4 kills, 14 assists), Caitlyn Sampson (10 kills, 7 aces), Heaven Vanover (7 kills, 8 aces), and Kara Porter (3 kills, 3 aces).
The Lady Hornets fell to 6-8.
