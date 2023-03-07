Brian Griffith changed his game for the Owensboro Catholic High School basketball team this season, and by doing so the Aces became one of the surprise powers in western Kentucky.
The result made Griffith a more complete player at both ends of the court, and, consequently, made him the Messenger-Inquirer Boys 3rd Region Player of the Year for 2022-23.
It appeared that Catholic might struggle after the transfer of 6-foot-6 senior forward Ji Webb to arch-rival Owensboro, but Griffith’s improvement and that of others helped drive the Aces to 25 victories in 29 regular-season games.
“I think a lot of people wrote us off, but I could tell in the preseason that we had the chance to put something together that would be special,” said Griffith, a 5-10 senior point guard who finished with more than 2,000 points to unseat the late, great James McNary as the program’s career scoring leader.
“Everybody stepped up, including our young guys, who gained my trust before the season began. I knew I had good shooters around me, and I knew we would be a better team if everybody got into the act — and that’s what happened.”
It was thanks to Griffith’s unselfishness, according to Catholic High coach Tim Riley.
“He has the ball in his hands more than anybody else, and great players create double- and triple-team situations,” Riley said. “We worked with him on giving the ball up, helping him understand there’s a good chance he will get it back.
“Sometimes there are as many as four players on him, so his presence creates outstanding scoring opportunities for his teammates.
“He tried to do too much on his own when he was younger, but he has matured into a great all-around player. He bought into being unselfish with the ball, and it made us a better basketball team that was much harder to defend.”
This season, Griffith averaged 21 points, five assists and four rebounds per game. He shot better than 42% from the field, including 39% from 3-point range, while making 68% of his foul shots.
More from this section
“I feel like I had a good year, a solid year,” Griffith said. “I was glad we were able to pull together as a team and have a very good season. We were pretty consistent throughout the season, and that’s the mark of a quality team.
“I think I was better this season at trusting my teammates, and I feel like I learned a lot more about the game. Coach Riley is a great coach who knows a lot and who has accomplished a lot. I’m been fortunate to have him as a coach throughout my high school career.
“Also, I’ve watched more basketball this season, studied players whose roles are similar to mine, and it’s helped me better understand what I need to be doing on the court to make our team the best it can be.”
Griffith, who has played organized basketball since fourth grade, has an inherent infatuation for the game.
“Oh, I love it, I really do,” Griffith said. “I just think it’s a lot of fun to play the game, to compete against others. I loved basketball from the moment I started playing it.
“Also, it has served as an outlet for me, like an escape. When I’m on that court, my mind is focused on the game and nothing else matters. It takes me away from any problems I might have. It puts me in another world, and this is something that’s really helped me through the years.”
Griffith hopes to play college basketball, but is uncertain about his path to the next level.
“I’m not sure what I’m going to do, but I definitely want to play college ball,” Griffith said. “That’s been a dream of mine from the very beginning.
“My style of play will depend on what’s needed from my team, of course, but I’ve always been a shooter, and I’d say I always will be — every time I put the ball up I believe it’s going in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.