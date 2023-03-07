BOYS 3RD REGION POY Brian Griffith

Owensboro Catholic’s Brian Griffith is pictured in action during the 9th District Tournament championship game on Feb. 24 at Owensboro High School.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer

Brian Griffith changed his game for the Owensboro Catholic High School basketball team this season, and by doing so the Aces became one of the surprise powers in western Kentucky.

The result made Griffith a more complete player at both ends of the court, and, consequently, made him the Messenger-Inquirer Boys 3rd Region Player of the Year for 2022-23.

