Owensboro Catholic’s boys, who are trying to advance past the first round of the All ‘A’ Classic State Tournament for the first time since 2017, will have to get up awfully early Thursday morning in Richmond to do it.
The Aces (12-6) have a true breakfast club special against West Carter with a tipoff at 7:30 a.m. CT at McBrayer Arena on Eastern Kentucky University’s campus.
“For West Carter it’s 8:30, it’s going be around 2:30 in the afternoon in London, England, so we’ve got to play like we’re in London,” Catholic coach Tim Riley said. “We left early (Wednesday), we wanted to get to (Richmond) in plenty of time to not feel rushed.”
Catholic will roll out around 5:45 a.m. CT Thursday and try to get to the arena by 6:30 to warm up.
“We just want to get them woke up and moving,” Riley said. “If we’re still half asleep when we start the game, then we’re in trouble.”
Catholic is happy to have Brian Griffith back at guard. The 5-foot-51/2 sophomore had been out for a week and a half with an injury but returned late last week for Catholic wins over Apollo and Butler County.
Griffith leads Catholic with 17.3 points a game.
Ji Webb, a 6-2 forward, is scoring 13.8 points a game and leads the team in rebounding with 7.6 a game. Drew Hartz is scoring 11.9 points a game.
Hartz is hitting 49.4% from 3-point range (39-of-79). Griffith has made 71-of-93 free throws for 76.3% on the season. Gray Weaver is scoring 9.9 points a game.
“We’ve won seven of eight, the one we lost was in overtime without Brian, we’re making some improvement,” Riley said. “We haven’t been blowing people away but we have been winning, you’ve got to find a way to win.”
Griffith isn’t at 100% yet, but he has practiced well.
“He was sitting out a week and a half, you lose a lot of conditioning,” Riley said.
“We’ve dealt with other injuries, illness, we’ve tried to get everybody together. Five of our top eight are sophomores, we’re a young team, we need as much time together as possible.”
Hartz has helped lift Catholic recently and is averaging 28 minutes a game. Riley hasn’t been surprised at Hartz’s production
“We’ve got four guys averaging double figures, we’ve got a bunch of different guys who can score a little bit,” Riley said.
West Carter will take a 9-6 record into the matchup with Catholic.
Tyson Webb leads West Carter with 15.9 points a game.
Braden Leadingham is the other double-figure scorer for West Carter with 14.4 points a game.
West Carter fell to Rowan County 65-45 on Monday.
“They’re a physically strong team,” Riley said of West Carter. “They play multiple defenses, they play hard. The big thing is we’ve got to make it tough on them to score. They’re really good at their offensive patterns, and we’ve got to find a way to impact their scoring, then we’ve got to score.”
As far as a tournament favorite, St. Henry is ranked No. 14 in the latest Dave Cantrall Rating the State rankings.
