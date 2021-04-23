Cort Hobelmann will take his last shot at the school record in the 50-yard freestyle while trying to secure a high placement in the KHSAA State Swim Meet.
A senior at Owensboro Catholic, Hobelmann was just off that school record with his win in the Region 2 Swimming and Diving Championships at the Owensboro Health Healthpark a week ago.
He swam the 50 free in 21.67. He has the top seeded time Saturday heading to the Russell County site for Regions 1-3 of the state meet. There are also state meet sites in Louisville and Union College at Barbourville.
There are seeded swimmers and divers in events at all three semistate sites. The state meet this year will be all timed finals because of COVID-19, and times from the semistate sites will determine state champions and placements.
“His focus last two or three years was the 50 free and 100 backstroke, as an upperclassman he has gotten to pick his events,” said Erica Crabtree, a Catholic coach. “He knows the reason he did not get school record, he took three breaths instead of two, and with a time of 21.67 that’s really hard to visualize.”
Hobelmann being the top seed in the Russell County semistate and the second seed in the 100 backstroke (52.72) didn’t seem to put too much pressure on him.
“I don’t tend to think about it too much,” Hobelmann said of his seedings. “I think I ought to swim my best here in the prelims, then I would try to go as fast as I could.
“This is just timed finals. I would always swim hardest in the prelims to get my placement, and I’m treating it like the prelims.”
Hobelmann has been swimming for six years for Catholic. He got charged up breaking two school records in the 2020 regional meet, and wanted to go for the 50 record this year.
In a season where practice time and competitions were at a minimum because of COVID-19, Hobelmann had to measure progress where he could.
“We had two meets, then on the club team, the Marlins, I dropped no time in events there,” Hobelmann said. “We had state for the Marlins when I dropped a lot of time. I went into that meet thinking wouldn’t know how I’d do.
“In the City-County I was in the 100 back and the 200 IM, and I did really well in the 200. I was more happy with 200 IM swim at City-County because I dropped five seconds.”
Hobelmann doesn’t want to think too much about time dropping before he heads to the semistate, he will focus better on things when he gets there.
“He’s a kid who in his mind, he knows what he wants to swim, what he has to swim, and he can do that without all the pomp and circumstance,” Crabtree said. “COVID didn’t affect him much. The small crowds, the stops and starts, he could just pick it up and go with it.”
Without as much pool or practice time in the last year, Hobelmann concentrated on getting stronger.
“I’ve gotten a lot stronger, that’s the main thing,” Hobelmann said. “I haven’t been practicing as much as I normally would, but I worked out more.”
Hobelmann will be going to Gettysburg (Pa.), an NCAA Division III school where he will continue swimming. His grandfather and uncle went to the school.
But, Hobelmann has one more meet to break another school record.
“He has gotten better the last couple of years,” Crabtree said. “He’s just talented.”
