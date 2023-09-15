The Owensboro Catholic football team is on a roll, and the Aces are determined to keep moving in the right direction tonight when they host ever-dangerous Henderson County.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Steele Stadium.
Catholic is coming off a physical, hard-earned 33-28 victory over arch-rival Owensboro last Friday at Rash Stadium, where the Aces wrapped up the outright City-County championship.
“One of our early-season goals has been accomplished by winning City-County, and now were focused on accomplishing more goals — one week at a time,” said Owensboro Catholic head coach Jason Morris, whose team rolled up 418 yards of total offense against the Red Devils.
“The game against Owensboro was very physical. We used the first couple of days to heal up, and then put our focus on Henderson County, another very good football team that, like Owensboro, is much better than their record might otherwise indicate — we expect another real battle.”
Indeed, the Class 6-A Colonels will roll into Steele a very misleading 1-3. Henderson County opened the season with a one-point conquest of Meade County, and has since been defeated by a trio of quality foes — South Warren (38-14), Central Hardin (36-35), and Paducah Tilghman (42-27).
Leading the way for the Colonels is junior quarterback Trajdon Davis, a threat on the ground and through the air. For the season, he has completed 48 of 95 passes for 686 yards and eight touchdowns, with only two interceptions. He has also rushed for 245 yards and seven scores.
“He’s as dangerous as anyone we’ll face,” Morris said of Davis. “He’s a threat in a lot of ways, and he’s a tremendous leader for their offense. We’ll have to contain him, keep him from doing what he wants to do with the ball in his hands as best we can.
“They’ll run a 4-2-5 that adjusts to a 4-3, defensively, and they’ll try to get pressure with their four-man front. In a lot of ways, they’re similar to Greenwood and Owensboro, and we need to be at our best to win the football game.”
Henderson County, meanwhile, will have its hands full and then some with Aces junior quarterback Brady Atwell, who is coming off one the best all-around games of his career.
Against OHS, Atwell went 20 of 32 through the air for 279 yards and two touchdowns, and he carried the ball 13 times for 101 yards and three scores.
“We knew we were going to have to utilize Brady’s legs last week and he responded in a big way for us,” Morris said. “He also played about 75% of our defensive plays at outside linebacker — he’s just a tough, competitive kid who loves go win.”
Another major threat for Catholic is senior running back Tutt Carrico, who gained 134 yards on only eight carries and scored a touchdown last week.
Defensively, junior linebacker Vince Carrico amassed 22 total tackles last week, with Tutt Carrico adding 14 stops and picking off a pass.
“We’ve been really good on the defensive side,” Morris said. “Our line is very athletic and they can be problematic for our opponents because of their ability to slant and get in the backfield quickly — they open up a lot of opportunities for our linebackers to make tackles.
“As much as anything, I’ve just been impressed by how hard this group plays. We have a lot of assisted tackles, and that means we get a lot of hats to the ball.”
Little will change in the Aces’ approach this week — or any week.
“One thing we’re committed to is being the same football team every time we step on the field,” Morris said. “This started with our scrimmages and it’s continued on into the regular season, and this is the way it needs to stay the rest of the way.”
