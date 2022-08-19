It was a tale of two halves with regard to the 2021 football season for Owensboro Catholic, with a remarkable seven-game winning streak — following a 0-5 start — having Aces players, coaches and fans exceedingly optimistic about what can be accomplished this fall.

“A lot of people wrote us off midway through the regular season,” Aces head coach Jason Morris said, “but we made no excuses, we believed in each other, we kept the faith, and we developed into a much better football team down the stretch.

