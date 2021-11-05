Two area high school football teams headed in opposite directions in the second half of the 2021 regular season will seek to advance at 7 p.m. Friday in the opening round of the KHSAA Class 2-A playoffs.
It will be sizzling-hot and No. 1 seed Owensboro Catholic (5-5) hosting Butler County (6-4) at Steele Stadium, while Hancock County (6-4) travels to Elkton for a battle with upstart Todd County Central (4-6).
The Aces, who started 0-5 against a rugged schedule, have won their last five games by a combined score of 213-21 — including last Friday’s impressive 36-9 victory at Elizabethtown.
“We’ve played really well since district play started,” Catholic High head coach Jason Morris said. “We’ve got home-field advantage, we’re coming off a big win over E-town, and we’ve got a lot of momentum — we just need to remain focused and keep doing what we’ve been doing.
“Butler County has had a good season, and they’re the only team that scored on us in district play (Catholic won, 48-12, on Oct. 8 in Owensboro) and, of course, we’re both in a win-or-go-home situation — I know our kids will be ready to play.”
The Aces are paced by senior quarterback Lincoln Clancy, who has completed 90-of-153 passes for 1,815 yards and 17 touchdowns; sophomore running back Hunter Monroe (761 yards, six TDs); and senior receiver Braden Mundy (47 receptions for 931 yards and 12 TDs).
Mundy sat out the game at Elizabethtown nursing a hamstring injury, and E Munsey stepped up to make four catches for 122 yards and a pair of TDs.
Mundy, one of the area’s most versatile players, is questionable for the the postseason opener, according to Morris.
Freshman linebacker Vince Carrico far and away leads Catholic in total tackles (141), including 11.5 tackles for loss.
Butler County, coming off last week’s 48-12 win over visiting Ohio County, is led by quarterback Jagger Henderson, who has thrown for 1,321 yards and 13 touchdowns, and running back Colton Dunnells, who has rushed for 634 yards and 13 TDs.
In Elkton, Hancock County, which lost three of its final five games, will be trying to avenge a 20-14 home loss to Todd County Central on Oct. 22 — a setback that cost the Hornets home-field advantage in the first round.
“We turned the ball over four times, including one time when we were driving, and they had a scoop-and-score (fumble recovery) near the end of the half,” said Hornets head coach Bobby Eubanks, recalling the loss to the Rebels. “Obviously, we’ve got to take much better care of the football, and we’ve got to execute better.
“Todd is going to excited about hosting a playoff game. It’s a long drive down there, and we know we’ll be heading into a hostile atmosphere. We need to be ready to play right from the start.”
Hancock County, coming off a 41-14 loss at Louisville Holy Cross, is led by fullback Logan Willis (1,161 yards, 11 TDs) and receiver Kaleb Keown (23 receptions for 310 yards and three scores).
Quarterback Drew Lyday has been highly efficient since taking over for injured starter Cole Dixon (ACL), completing 24-of-31 passes for 241 yards and two TDs.
Jack Duncan (113 tackles) and Aiden Weatherholt (111 tackles) spearhead the Hornets’ defense. The Rebels, coming off a competitive 14-0 loss at Green County (9-1), feature running back Omarion Riddick (783 yards, 6 TDs).
