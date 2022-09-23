Two years ago, at Schafer-Glover Field in Hawesville, Owensboro Catholic and Hancock County staged two of the most thrilling high school football games in recent memory — the Hornets winning a one-point thriller in the regular season, and the Aces avenging that defeat with a one-point win in the KHSAA Class 2-A playoffs.

Tonight at 7, these rivals meet again at Schafer-Glover, and a standing-room-only crowd is expected to watch No. 5 Catholic and No. 6 Hancock do battle.

