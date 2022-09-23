Two years ago, at Schafer-Glover Field in Hawesville, Owensboro Catholic and Hancock County staged two of the most thrilling high school football games in recent memory — the Hornets winning a one-point thriller in the regular season, and the Aces avenging that defeat with a one-point win in the KHSAA Class 2-A playoffs.
Tonight at 7, these rivals meet again at Schafer-Glover, and a standing-room-only crowd is expected to watch No. 5 Catholic and No. 6 Hancock do battle.
“This is a great game to play in, a great game to coach in, and it’s a great game for fans of both teams to watch,” said Hornets head coach Bobby Eubanks, who has guided his alma mater to five consecutive victories to open the 2022 campaign. “These are traditional rivals who love to compete against each other.
“We’re excited about the opportunity to host this kind of highly anticipated game. Our home crowds have been building, and we expect this one to be our biggest crowd yet.”
Hancock County is led by senior quarterback Cole Dixon, whose off-the-charts efficiency includes 33-of-55 accuracy through the air for 731 yards and 12 touchdowns, without a single interception. He has also run for two scores.
In addition, the Hornets feature rugged senior fullback Logan Willis (372 yards rushing, 4 TDs) and the terrific senior receiving tandem of Austin Volocko, who has made 11 receptions for 304 yards and six touchdowns, and Kaleb Keown, who has 15 catches for 260 yards and three TDs.
Defensively, Hancock County has allowed only 30 points all season. It is a stout unit led by junior Aiden Weatherholt (46 tackles), standout freshman Ross Powers (45 tackles), senior Jack Duncan (41 tackles) and Volocko, who leads the team with five interceptions, including one returned for a score.
“Hancock County is a senior-laden group, and some of their key players have been four-year starters,” said Owensboro Catholic head coach Jason Morris, a star quarterback for the Hornets in his playing days. “They’re undefeated for a reason — they have some special talent on their roster.
“They’re a very good football team, and we’re pretty good, too. We believe we belong in the conversation as one of the best teams in the state in 2-A.”
Catholic (2-3) is led by sophomore quarterback Brady Atwell, the nephew of Hancock County legend Travis Atwell, who was Kentucky’s Mr. Football recipient in 1999. The Aces’ young QB has completed 66-of-117 aerials for 697 yards and eight touchdowns, with six interceptions. He also leads the team in rushing with 198 yards and two scores.
Junior Tut Carrico has rushed for 126 yards and a TD, and he leads the squad with 19 receptions for 240 yards and two TDs. Other key receivers include junior Deuce Sims (16-160-2) and sophomore Waryn Ebelhar (11-233-0).
Sophomore middle linebacker Vince Carrico, who has made 76 total tackles, including 7.5 tackles for loss, anchors the Catholic defense. Six different Aces have intercepted a pass this season.
Eubanks is not fooled, of course, by Catholic’s sub-.500 record.
“They’ve played a tough schedule, and they were good enough to beat Owensboro (21-17) two weeks ago, so that’s all I need to know,” Eubanks said of the Aces. “They play with a little moxie, and they’re a confident group.
“We’re going to have to play well throughout the game to win it. It’s not one of those situations where you can take off a series here or there — no way. We have to be consistent on both sides of the ball the whole way to have success against a team like Owensboro Catholic.”
Last year’s games at Steele Stadium, meanwhile, were all Catholic — the Aces prevailing 47-0 in the regular season and 36-0 in the second round of the KHSAA Class 2-A playoffs.
