Owensboro Catholic is off to a 3-0 start with a high-powered offense and an opportunistic defense, and the Aces have a chance to win the outright City-County championship tonight when they invade arch-rival Owensboro.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. between the Aces and Red Devils (1-2) at historic Rash Stadium.
Catholic has outscored its first three opponents 135-19 and is coming off last Friday’s impressive 43-13 home victory over previously undefeated Greenwood.
“I was proud of our preparation throughout the week, and I think it paid off during the game,” Catholic High head coach Jason Morris said of his team’s performance against the Gators. “We executed our game plan in all three phases against a very good Greenwood team.
“I just think our experience is showing up in these games. We’re not making the same mistakes we were making two seasons ago, and that can be the difference between winning and losing.”
Now, the ever-dangerous Red Devils await.
“Owensboro is playing a very tough early-season schedule,” Morris said. “Obviously, their record doesn’t indicate what type of team they have.
“Anytime you play OHS at Rash Stadium, you’ve got your hands full. We just want to do what we do well, and we don’t want the environment to get the best of us — we want to embrace the challenge and play a solid football game for four quarters.”
The Aces are led by 6-foot-3, 235-pound junior quarterback Brady Atwell, who has connected on 61 of 79 passes for 883 yards and 14 touchdowns, with only one interception. He also leads the squad with three rushing TDs.
One of Atwell’s favorite targets has been senior Tutt Carrico, who has 16 receptions for 336 yards and seven touchdowns, Junior Waryn Ebelhar, who had a big game against Greenwood, has made 17 catches for 210 yards and two scores. Seniors Deuce Sims and Noah Rhinerson are also major threats.
Defensively, junior linebacker Vince Carrico — credited with 24 total tackles against Greenwood — paces Catholic with 45 stops. He also has 3.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.
After opening the season with losses to Christian Academy-Louisville and Bowling Green, the Red Devils got on the winning track last week with a 50-7 City-County road win at Daviess County.
Against the Panthers, OHS was led by a ground attack that produced 330 yards — sophomore Evan Hampton gaining 160 yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns and junior Deion Winstead picking up 133 yards on 18 carries and scoring twice.
The Red Devils also did some damage through the air, with junior quarterback Trevor DeLacey hitting on 10 of 16 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns. DeLacey also scored a rushing TD.
Sophomore Zane Biever and junior Dereon Crowe each contributed eight tackles and a sack for the OHS defense, which also got an interception and a fumble recovery from senior Javon Robinson.
“Defensively, we pitched a shutout (the Panthers’ lone TD came on an interception return) and only allowed 100 total yards of total offense,” Owensboro head coach Jay Fallin said. “I thought we were quick to the ball throughout the game.
“We ran the ball very well, and we passed the ball well at times, too. We’re working hard every day to be the best version of ourselves that we can be by the time November rolls around.”
Fallin knows the challenge his young contingent is facing against the more seasoned Aces.
“They’re a very good football team,” Fallin said, “and they’ve got great players all over the field who can make plays for them.
“We just have to play well and execute. I believe the winner of this game will be the team that makes the fewest mistakes.”
