Owensboro Catholic is off to a 3-0 start with a high-powered offense and an opportunistic defense, and the Aces have a chance to win the outright City-County championship tonight when they invade arch-rival Owensboro.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. between the Aces and Red Devils (1-2) at historic Rash Stadium.

