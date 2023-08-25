Owensboro Catholic High School came storming out of the gate for a season-opening City-County victory against Apollo last week, and the Aces have a chance to make another statement Friday night when they travel to face cross-town foe Daviess County at Reid Stadium.

Led by junior quarterback Brady Atwell’s 328-yard, five-touchdown passing performance, in addition to a rushing score, Catholic began the campaign with a 42-6 home win over the Eagles. The Aces have an opportunity to build on that early momentum with a win Friday, which would give them a 2-0 start for the first time since 2020.

