Two weeks ago, there were whispers that the then-winless Owensboro Catholic High School football team might be on a downward spiral from which it could not recover in 2021.
Two weeks later, the Aces are a completely rejuvenated contingent and, once again, clearly the team to beat in KHSAA Class 2-A, Region 1, District 2.
“It’s been a total team effort the past two weeks, and it’s paid off for us in a big way,” said Owensboro Catholic head coach Jason Morris, whose squad has posted consecutive district shutouts over Hancock County (47-0) and Todd County Central (36-0). “It’s just been a matter of us hanging in there, continuing to believe in ourselves.
“These past two games, we’ve been able to take all the experience we gained from the five nondistrict games and put it all together — both offensively and defensively. Both units are playing well, special teams is playing well, and we’re just putting everything together at the right time.”
On Friday, Catholic (2-5, 2-0 in district) will attempt to put a complete stranglehold on the district championship by beating a much-improved Butler County team, which led late last week before falling 28-22 in overtime to Hancock County in Morgantown.
Morris said his team will take nothing for granted against the Bears.
“We’re expecting a battle, for sure,” Morris said. “They’re a senior-led team that is playing much better football this fall. They’ve made huge improvements over the past four years, and they’re going to come in here ready to play, looking to knock us off.
“Their seniors have been building to get into contention for the district, and we know we’re going to get their best shot on Friday night.”
Butler County (4-2, 1-1 in district) is led by senior quarterback Jagger Henderson, who has passed for 675 yards and seven touchdowns and has rushed for 282 yards and six TDs.
The Bears also feature a quality running back in junior Colton Dunnells (249 yards, 4 TDs) and senior tight end Solomon Flener (22 receptions, 265 yards, 4 TDs). Defensively, BC is led by senior linebacker Josh Morris (74 tackles).
“They’ve got several guys who can make plays,” Morris said. “We have to know where they’re at on the field at all times.”
The Aces, of course, have come to life on both sides of the ball the past two weeks.
Catholic is led by ever-improving senior quarterback Lincoln Clancy, who has completed 70-of-118 passes for 1,288 yards and 10 touchdowns. Multifaceted senior Braden Mundy — a threat to score from every spot on the field — has produced 12 touchdowns, and sophomore Hunter Monroe continues to lead the team in rushing (384 yards, 2 TDs).
Freshman linebacker Vince Carrico leads the Aces’ defense with 73 tackles, including eight tackles for loss.
“We’re playing very well right now, and we need to stay hungry the rest of the way,” Morris said. “All of these district games are big, have huge implications, and we need to be focused and ready to play in all of them.”
