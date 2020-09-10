There’s no way around it, the offseason proved tragic and heartbreaking for the Owensboro Catholic High School football program.
Not only did the Aces have to endure the COVID-19 pandemic, the team had to absorb the loss of highly popular senior lineman Logan Davis, killed in an auto accident in July.
Also in the vehicle was senior linebacker Aaron Buckman, who is likely lost for the season due to severe facial fractures and a concussion suffered in the crash.
“This has been tough, especially for our seniors, but over the last several weeks this team has pulled together, and we’re moving on to the best of our ability,” Aces head coach Jason Morris said. “This is a very close-knit group of kids, and they’re proving to be a resilient bunch — we’re doing our best to move on as a unit.
“We have a lot of motivation to put together the best season we can. We’ve been through a bunch, including all that goes with COVID, and we’ve done a good job in recent weeks of putting the focus back on football in the safest and healthiest way we can.”
OFFENSE
Gone is record-setting quarterback Drew Hartz, who will be succeeded by junior Lincoln Clancy.
“He’s a very talented kid,” Morris said of Clancy. “He’s a dual-threat quarterback who can both run it and throw it. He’s good at moving around in the pocket, and breaking out of the pocket if he has to.”
Catholic’s spread attack will also feature senior running back Chris Boarman and four more who will get long looks — freshman Hunter Monroe, junior Braden Mundy, sophomore Jack Terry and sophomore Bryce Boarman.
Mundy, who had more than 1,000 receiving yards in 2019, will lead the pass-catching corps, which will also include seniors Max Byrne and Michael Sullivan. Freshmen Tutt Carrico and Reid Clark also will be seeing action. Tight ends include the senior trio of Wesley Bowlds, Finley Munsey and Hunter Small.
Along the line, the Aces will go with senior Clayton Lewis and junior J Crabtree at tackle, senior Hayden Clark at guard and senior Drake Steele at center. Battling for the other starting guard slot are juniors Nick Clemens and Jaden Fulkerson.
“We threw for 57 touchdowns and over 4,000 yards through the air last season,” Morris noted, “but this year we will be more much balanced between the pass and the run. If we have to throw it 40 times in a game, we can do that, but on the whole we’ll be much more run-oriented this time around.
“A lot of our success will depend on how well our line progresses, which will determine how effectively we can run the ball.”
DEFENSE
The Aces’ 3-3 stack will feature Finley Munsey, senior Carter McCain and Fulkerson up front.
Linebackers will include Bowlds, Chris Boarman, junior Max Pride and Brice Boarman.
Senior Owen Hayden will play free safety, with Sullivan and Mundy manning strong safety positions. Byrne and Trey Roberts are slotted for cornerback spots. Also expected to play will be Terry, Carrico, junior E Munsey and sophomore Lincoln Ferguson.
“I expect us to play defense with a lot more passion and togetherness,” Morris said. “We weren’t very good on defense last year, but I expect us to be much better this season, flying around the football and playing with a chip on our shoulder.
“I like the look of this bunch. I believe this will be a strength of this team.”
SPECIAL TEAMS
Seniors Luke Payne and Michael Sullivan will handle placekicking chores, and Sullivan is slated to punt.
Returners include Mundy and Boarman.
“Those guys can take it to the house at any time,” Morris said. “We scored a lot of touchdowns off our special teams play last year, and we’re looking for more of the same this season.”
OUTLOOK
Catholic finished 9-3 overall last season, but a 37-36 upset loss to McLean County in the second round of the KHSAA Class 2-A playoffs at Steele Stadium left a sour taste in the mouth of the Aces.
“We didn’t have what you would call a bad season at all last year, but it didn’t end the way we wanted it to,” Morris said. “I believe this senior group believes they have something to prove this season, and it’s shown in the way they’ve motivated themselves.
“We’re a lot more experienced on the defensive side of the line this year. If our offensive line continues to develop, I think the sky’s the limit for this team.”
