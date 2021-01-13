Owensboro Catholic used a 19-5 fourth-quarter run to pull away from McLean County 58-38 in the championship game of the boys’ All ‘A’ 3rd Region Tournament on Monday night at the Sportscenter.
Catholic (4-0) was led by Gray Weaver, who scored a game-best 19 points, and Brian Griffith, who added 17.
Brady Dame and Jaden Arnold each scored nine points to pace the Cougars (3-1).
McLEAN COUNTY 11-9-13-5 — 38
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 9-16-14-19 — 58
McLean County (38) — Dame 9, Arnold 9, Floyd 7, Brackett 5, Phillips 4, Larkin 2, Durbin 2.
Owensboro Catholic (58) — Weaver 19, Griffith 17, Gray 9, Webb 6, McFarland 5, Johnson 2.
GIRLS
APOLLO 48, MEADE COUNTY 44 — The E-Gals overcame a huge deficit with a 16-0 fourth-quarter run to defeat the Lady Waves on Monday night at Eagle Arena.
Kassidy Daugherty led Apollo (2-1) with 13 points, adding five rebounds. Amaya Curry (12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals) and Zoe Floyd (9 points, 8 rebounds) were also productive.
Meade County got a game-best 16 points from Peyton Bradley.
MEADE COUNTY 12-15-17-0 — 44
APOLLO 16-4-12-16 — 48
Meade County (44) — Bradley 16, Gallimore 7, Griffin 6, Myers 4, Aebersold 2, Clanton 2, Crawley 2.
Apollo (48) — Daugherty 13, Curry 12, Floyd 9, Beatty 6, Carter 6, Rhodes 2.
DAVIESS COUNTY 56, HANCOCK COUNTY 50 — Adylan Ayer led a balanced attack with 14 points as the Lady Panthers turned back the visiting Lady Hornets on Monday night.
Katie Mewes scored 13 points for DC, which also got 11 points from Lily Hoagland.
Hancock County got a game-high 16 points from Bailey Poole. Karmin Riley scored 11 points and Lily Roberts added 10.
HANCOCK COUNTY 12-8-14-16 — 50
DAVIESS COUNTY 12-10-13-21 — 56
Hancock County (50) — Poole 16, K. Riley 11, Roberts 10, Kratzer 6, House 4, H. Riley 3.
Daviess County (56) — Ayer 14, Mewes 13, Hoagland 11, Daugherty 8, Payne 4, Spurrier 3, Paige 3.
OHIO COUNTY 52, OWENSBORO 43 — Addie Bullock poured in 19 points to lift the Lady Eagles past the visiting Lady Devils on Monday night in Hartford.
Ohio County (1-0) also got 10 points from Rain Embry.
Owensboro (1-2) got 14 points from A’Lyrica Hughes and 10 from Tamia Smith.
OWENSBORO 10-10-9-14 — 43
OHIO COUNTY 13-11-6-20 — 52
Owensboro (43) — Hughes 14, Smith 10, Williams 7, Lawrence 4, Sowders 4, Pappas 2.
Ohio County (52) — Bullock 19, Embry 10, Vanover 7, Smith 7, K. Kennedy 6, C. Kennedy 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.