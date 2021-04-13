Owensboro Catholic’s baseball team made quick work of Edmonson County on Monday.
Sharp in every phase of the game, the Aces rolled over the overmatched Wildcats 12-0 in four innings in the opening round of the All ‘A’ 3rd Region Tournament at Whitesville Community Park.
Catholic (5-2) meets Hancock County (5-4) for championship at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Winning pitcher Finley Munsey was exceptionally sharp for the Aces, surrendering just one hit in four innings, and striking out eight without issuing a walk.
“The biggest thing for him is to get in the zone, and he was in the zone today,” OCHS coach Derek Hibbs said. “He had no walks, no extended pitch counts, and when he’s in the zone like that he can pitch with anybody.”
The Aces broke from the gate fast, putting up three runs on two hits in the first inning — Luke Scales lacing an RBI double and Braden Mundy producing a two-run single.
Catholic increased its lead to 4-0 in the second on an RBI grounder to shortstop off the bat of leadoff hitter Sam McFarland.
The Aces took total command in the third inning, scoring four times to make it 8-0.
E Munsey belted an RBI triple, Mundy and Hunter Small smacked RBI singles, and John Michael Frey drove in another run with a ground out to first.
Catholic put the icing on the cake with another four-run outburst in the fourth. Frey drove in two runs with a double to right, McFarland singled home a run, and another run scored on an outfield error after Mundy singled to left.
Hibbs was impressed with his team’s approach at the plate.
“We got the sticks going and I liked how we took what they gave us,” Hibbs said of the Aces, who pounded out 12 hits in four innings. “We were making solid contact from top to bottom in our order, and even some of our outs were on hard-hit balls.”
Mundy led the Aces’ offense, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs. McFarland had two hits and two RBIs, and every Aces player in the lineup got at least one hit.
“We played clean baseball today,” Hibbs said. “We came out with a positive mindset and we were ready to play from the start.”
The lone hit for Edmonson County (3-5) was a fourth-inning single by Gavin Minyard.
EDMONSON COUNTY 000 0 — 0-1-1
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 314 4 — 12-12-0
WP-F. Munsey. LP-Fugate. 2B-Evans, Scales, Frey (OC). 3B-McFarland, E. Munsey (OC).
HANCOCK COUNTY 18, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 7
Hunter Severs went 4-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored to lift the Hornets over the host Raiders in the second semifinal game on Monday night.
Trinity plated four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to tie the game at 7, but Hancock County responded by scoring nine runs in the top of the sixth and two more in the top of the seventh to put it away.
Cole Dixon went 3-for-6 with three RBIs and two runs scored and Kaleb Keown drove in a pair of runs.
Adding two hits each for the Hornets were Austin Volocko and Jake Frames. Volocko and Drew Lyday each scored three runs.
Picking up the pitching victory was Jordan Payne.
HANCOCK COUNTY 212 029 2 — 18-12-2
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 021 040 0 — 7 7 6
WP-Payne. LP-n/a. 2B-Severs, Frames, Dixon (HC). 3B-Severs, Volocko (HC).
