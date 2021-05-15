Owensboro Catholic scored the walk-off run on a popup to short right field that dropped to beat McCracken County 4-3 Friday night at Chautauqua Park.
Luke Scales scored from third base, beating the throw home, on a ball popped up by Hunter Small that dropped with the bases loaded. Scales led off the seventh with a double, setting the stage for the final run.
Sam McFarland had a two-RBI single. Small was the starting pitcher, and Scales picked up the win in relief.
The Aces were ranked No. 4 in the latest Prep Baseball Report poll. McCracken County was ranked No. 3.
Catholic is 21-3 and will face Lyon County and Hopkinsville on Saturday.
McCracken County fell to 20-5.
McCRACKEN COUNTY 102 000 0 — 3 6 0
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 000 300 1 — 4 9 1
WP-Scales. LP-Bennett. 2B-Scales (OC). 3B-Goodwin (M). HR-Goodwin (M).
DAVIESS COUNTY 10. GRAYSON COUNTY 2
Layton Huskisson went 2-for-2 with two RBIs, two runs and a double in the Panthers’ victory in Leitchfield.
Decker Renfrow added two hits, two runs and a triple for DC (11-12), while Hunter Payne got the complete-game pitching win after allowing just four hits and one earned run.
Grayson County slipped to 10-16.
DAVIESS 310 003 3 — 10 9 2
GRAYSON COUNTY 000 002 0 — 2 4 1
WP-Payne. LP-Hawkins. 2B-Wilson, Huskisson, Small (DC). 3B-Renfrow (DC).
SOFTBALL MUHLENBERG COUNTY 9, HOPKINS COunty CENTRAL 3
Sophia Wilkins and Karissa Pendley drove in three runs apiece in the Lady Mustangs’ victory in Hopkinsville.
Wilkins went 2-for-3 with a double for Muhlenberg County (11-8).
Hopkins County Central fell to 5-14.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 230 13 — 9 7 3
HOPKINS COUNTY CENTRAL 000 12 — 3 3 7
WP-Wilkins. LP-Hollis. 2B-Wilkins (M).
