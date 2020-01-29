Ji Webb scored 17 points and Brian Griffith added 10 as Owensboro Catholic edged visiting Christian County 45-42 in a boys’ high school basketball game Tuesday night at the Sportscenter.
Mikeen Mathis scored a game-best 20 points for the Colonels (7-13), who also got 12 points from Stephen Bussell.
The Aces improved to 14-7.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY 8-13-7-14 — 42
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 11-12-11-11 — 45
Christian County (42) — Mathis 20, S. Bussell 12, Vaughn 8, D. Bussell 2.
Owensboro Catholic (45) — Webb 17, Griffith 10, Riney 6, Hartz 6, Weaver 3, Scales 3.
OHIO COUNTY 77, CENTRAL HARDIN 69Ohio County blitzed visiting Central Hardin with a 26-12 fourth-quarter run to prevail in Hartford.
Shane Frady paced the Eagles (16-5) with 23 points. Tripp Manning scored 19 and Trey Lewis added 15.
The Bruins (7-13) was led by Deonco Wilkerson’s 23 points, with Gavin George adding 19.
CENTRAL HARDIN 21-14-22-12 — 69
OHIO COUNTY 14-16-21-26 — 77
Central Hardin (69) — Wilkerson 23, George 19, Hay 10, Elmore 8, Ash 6, Turner 3.
Ohio County (77) — Frady 23, Manning 19, Lewis 15, Pharis 10, Tichenor 6, Renfrow 2, Whitler 2.
MUHLENBERG CO. 71, BUTLER COUNTY 65Nash Divine scored 20 points to drive the Mustangs past the visiting Bears in Greenville.
Muhlenberg County (11-10) also got 12 points from Cole Vincent and 10 from Noah Phillips.
Butler County (16-5) got a game-high 28 points from Parker Rice. Jagger Henderson scored 11 and Leevi McMillin added 10.
BUTLER COUNTY 12-15-21-17 — 65
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 21-11-21-18 — 71
Butler County (65) — Rice 28, Henderson 11, McMillen 10, Dockery 7, Hodge 5, Flener 4.
Muhlenberg County (71) — Divine 20, Vincent 12, Phillips 10, Perkins 9, Lovell 7, Rose 5, Johnston 4, Moore 4.
BRECKINRIDGE CO. 78, CHRISTIAN ACA.-LOUISVILLE 75Kaeveon Mitchell poured in 30 points to drive the Fighting Tigers past the visiting Centurions.
Kason Morris hit two free throws with four seconds remaining to help ensure the victory.
Breck County (14-5) also got 20 points from Justin Shrewsberry and 13 points from Trey Irwin.
Tyler McDaniel paced CAL (9-8) with 21 points.
CHRISTIAN ACA.-L-VILLE 22-15-23-15 — 75
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 13-20-26-19 — 78
Christian Academy-Louisville (75) — McDaniel 21, Saettel 14, Wearch 12, Sangalli 12, Daniels 8, Lagestee 5, Christiansen 3.
Breckinridge County (78) — Mitchell 30, Shrewsberry 20, Irwin 13, Lucas 8, Seeger 5, Morris 2.
HENDERSON COUNTY 57, DAVIESS COUNTY 41The visiting Colonels jumped ahead 27-16 by intermission on the way to a 16-point conquest of the Panthers.
Henderson County (13-9) got 28 points from Daymian Dixon and 20 more from Noah Curry.
Daviess County (6-14) was led by Cameron Johnson, who scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds.
HENDERSON COUNTY 16-11-17-13 — 57
DAVIESS COUNTY 9-7-13-12 — 41
Henderson County (57) — Dixon 28, Curry 20, Bugg 3, Lyons 3, Clements 2, Brooks 1.
Daviess County (41) — Johnson 14, Hillard 7, Thomson 5, Humphreys 4, Gibson 4, Barron 3, Burch 2, Renfrow 2.
MEADE COUNTY 72, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 60Mitchell Dozier scored a game-best 28 points to drive the visiting Green Wave past the Raiders in Whitesville.
Ethan Howard led Trinity (6-17) with 15 points, with Landon Huff adding 12.
Meade County improved to 6-11.
MEADE COUNTY 21-12-13-26 — 72
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 10-11-15-23 — 60
Meade County (72) — Dozier 28, Turner 17, Decker 14, Johnston 5, Crump 4, Blankenship 2, Abell 2.
Whitesville Trinity (60) — Howard 15, Huff 12, Dickens 8, Hall 7, Hernandez 6, Wathen 6, Foster 3, Edge 3.
GIRLS MUHLENBERG CO. 52, OWENSBORO CATH. 46Destin Armour scored 20 points to lift the visiting Lady Mustangs over the Lady Aces at the Sportscenter.
Elisabeth Joines added 16 for Muhlenberg (17-5), and Grace Hauslein had 12.
Hannah McKay scored a game-best 27 points for Catholic (15-9).
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 6-13-16-17 — 52
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 9-11-14-12 — 46
Muhlenberg County (52) — Armour 20, Joines 16, Hauslein 12, Noffsinger 2, Boggess 2.
Owensboro Catholic (46) — McKay 27, Head 5, Maggard 4, Harvey 4, Riney 2, Reid 2, Henning 1, Conkright 1.
MCLEAN COUNTY 56, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 44The Lady Cougars opened the game with a 17-3 run and never looked back in their road victory at Whitesville.
Hannah Hampton scored 14 points to lead McLean County (11-8), which also got 12 points from Bailie Walker, 11 from Kamryn McMahon, and 10 from Hailee Johnson.
Cassidy Morris scored 24 points for the Lady Raiders (8-12), with Josie Aull adding 10.
MCLEAN COUNTY 17-15-15-9 — 56
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 3-15-16-10 — 44
McLean County (56) — Hampton 14, Walker 12, McMahon 11, Johnson 10, Patterson 4, Burrough 3, Rush-Owen 2.
Whitesville Trinity (44) — Morris 24, Aull 10, Kinsey 6, Hibbit 4.
