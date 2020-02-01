Owensboro Catholic survived a late run by Daviess County in regulation to force overtime, and the Aces proved splendid in the extra four-minute period on Friday night — turning back the Panthers 49-42 before big Senior Night crowd at the Sportscenter.
“They probably should have won the game,” Aces coach Tim Riley said of DC. “I think they lost a little of their edge in OT after they didn’t finish us off in regulation.
“Daviess County did a nice job defensively and we just stood around — didn’t move. I thought we were pretty solid at the defensive end, too.”
With 1:50 left in regulation, Logan Hillard scored on a spinning scoop shot to push the Panthers in front 38-35, but Catholic answered at 0:50 when Brian Griffith scored on a baseline drive to pull his team within a point.
Over the next 34 seconds, Catholic (15-7, 3-1 in 9th District) missed the front end of a one-plus-one bonus free throw opportunity, and Daviess County missed the front end of two one-and-one chances.
With 21.7 seconds to play, Drew Hartz made the second of two free throws to pull Catholic even at 38-all.
In the waning seconds, DC (6-15, 0-4) had two shots to win it, but neither found the mark.
Hartz opened overtime with a 3-pointer at 2:50 and — following an intentional foul on DC’s Thompson and a subsequent technical foul on Catholic’s Andrew Riney — the Aces’ Ji Webb hit two free throws. Hillard hit two free throws at 2:25 to make it 43-40, Catholic.
Catholic finished the game with a flourish.
Hartz scored on a layup at 2:05 and Riney followed with a baseline layup at 0:56 to push the Aces in front, 47-40.
Cameron Johnson answered with a layup for DC at 0:31, but two free throws by Griffith at 0:20 closed it out.
“I’m just glad we won,” Riley said.
Catholic opened the contest with a 13-2 first-quarter run, but Daviess County wasn’t going anywhere — as the Panthers outscored the Aces 16-5 in the second period to pull into an 18-all deadlock by intermission.
Late in the third quarter, Koki Kato and Hillard keyed a 10-2 burst that provided the Panthers a four-point edge, and early in the fourth DC still led by four — but the Aces would battle back.
Griffith scored a game-best 16 points to pace Catholic, which also got 13 points and nine rebounds from Hartz. Riney also secured nine rebounds, and Webb had three steals and three blocks.
The Aces were 15-of-43 from the field (35%), hit 15-of-20 foul shots (80%), grabbed 28 rebounds and turned the ball over 14 times.
Hillard scored 15 points to lead Daviess, which also got nine rebounds from Johnson.
The Panthers were 17-of-45 from the floor (38%), 4-of-9 from the foul stripe (44%), claimed 31 rebounds, but committed 19 turnovers — five coming in OT.
DAVIESS COUNTY2-16-14-6-4 — 42
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC13-5-12-8-11 — 49
Daviess County (42) — Hillard 15, Kato 8, Thomson 5, Johnson 5, Burch 4, Tomes 3, Stratton 2.
Owensboro Catholic (49) — Griffith 16, Hartz 13, Webb 7, Riney 5, Scales 5, McFarland 2, Weaver 1.
