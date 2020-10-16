Owensboro Catholic High School football coach Jason Morris knows full well what to expect when his Aces venture to Hawesville on Friday for a critical Class 2-A, District 2 game against the Hornets at Schafer-Glover Field.
A real battle.
Catholic comes in 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the district, while Hancock is unbeaten at 4-0, 1-0.
“Tough place to play, Schafer-Glover,” said Morris, who should know. He played on the Hornets’ Class A state runner-up team in 1999, and was the Messenger-Inquirer Offensive Player of the Year the following season after replacing Kentucky Mr. Football Travis Atwell at quarterback.
“They have a good team this year, and I know what their players are thinking because I used to think the same way. They have a lot of personal pride when playing on their home field, and they want to defend their home turf.
“We need to play well to win this game.”
Catholic is coming off last week’s 28-14 loss to Class 5-A power Owensboro at Steele Stadium. The Aces led 7-0 until late in the first half before the Red Devils responded with 28 unanswered points to pull away.
Now, the Aces look to bounce back against Hancock County.
“They’re just a really solid football team that plays extremely hard,” Morris said of the Hornets. “A lot of their key players have gained a lot of experience over the past couple of seasons, have gotten bigger, stronger and better, and that shows up on film.”
The Hornets’ veer attack will not be completely foreign to the Aces.
“Our schedule has been beneficial in that regard because we’ve played a couple of option teams in Mount Vernon (Ind.) and McLean County,” Morris said. “It’s not the same as Hancock, but it’s similar, and our principles will be similar in trying to defend against them.”
Hancock features a multi-pronged ground attack led by Logan Willis (570 yards, three TDs), Darian Clay (301 yards, six TDs) and Xander Early (202 yards, two TDs). Quarterback Cole Dixon has been efficient through the air, completing 17-of-30 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns, with no interceptions.
“I knew we had a chance to play well this season,” said Bobby Eubanks, a star player for the Hornets from 1992-95. “Our team has worked very hard to become the best team we can be — they’ve stayed really grounded and humble throughout. We like to call it humbled and hungry.
The Hornets’ defense has been stingy through four games, allowing just 44 points, 390 yards rushing and 386 yards passing. Luke Garrison leads the way with 53 total tackles, including four tackles for loss and a sack. Aiden Weatherholt and Jack Duncan have combined for 73 total tackles.
“They’ve got linebacker-type bodies all over the field,” Morris said, “and they play really, really hard on every play.”
As always, the Aces have weapons of their own.
Braden Mundy is a game-breaker who leads the team with 11 touchdowns from a variety of spots on the field. Hunter Monroe leads the team in rushing as a freshman (304 yards, three TDs), and quarterback Lincoln Clancy has completed 46-of-70 passes for 765 yards and 10 scores.
“Mundy is fast and explosive, hard to tackle,” Eubanks said. “They line him up all over the field, and we have to be aware of where he is at all times.”
Linebacker Chris Boarman has been stellar throughout the fall, registering 55 total tackles, including eight tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble. He is also an underrated presence on offense, having rushed for 126 yards on only 25 carries with four touchdowns.
Catholic went 10-0 versus Hancock in the 2010s decade, and the Hornets’ most recent victory over the Aces was a 24-19 decision at Schafer-Glover in 2009.
