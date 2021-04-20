Owensboro Catholic High School senior basketball player Gray Weaver will attend NCAA Division I Lipscomb as a preferred walk-on this fall, OCHS announced Monday.
A multifaceted 6-foot-4 guard, Weaver helped lead the Aces to the 3rd Region championship as a junior in 2019-20. This past season, Weaver averaged 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game — missing much of the second half of the season with a foot injury.
“I’m extremely thankful to coach (Lennie) Acuff and the Lipscomb staff for this opportunity,” said Weaver, who also received scholarship offers from Centre and Lindsey Wilson.
“This past year has been an enormous challenge for all the players in the Class of 2021 and to have a chance to play for a coach like coach Acuff at a school like Lipscomb in an honor.”
Catholic High coach Tim Riley was delighted by the news.
“I am so very happy and proud for Gray,” Riley said. “He is a great young man and a true student-athlete. This is a great opportunity for him athletically and academically. Gray is a talented player who has the athleticism and skill to be very good at Lipscomb.”
Lipscomb competes in the Atlantic Sun Conference, which includes Bellarmine and new member Eastern Kentucky, among others.
(0) comments
