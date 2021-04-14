Owensboro Catholic was sharp again on Tuesday.
The Aces rode the pitching and hitting of Sam McFarland to an 8-2 victory over Hancock County in the championship game of the All ‘A’ 3rd Region Baseball Tournament before a good crowd at Whitesville Community Park.
Catholic (6-2) will host 4th Region champion Clinton County (4-5) in the All ‘A’ semi-state at a date yet to be determined, according to Aces coach Derek Hibbs.
“Their pitching kept us off-balance and didn’t allow us to have big innings early,” Hibbs said, “but I thought we continued to battle at the plate and we were able to get something going late.
“Sam cruised the first six innings and commanded the zone, and that’s what we’re coming to expect from our pitchers. He did an outstanding job.
“Defensively, we were really locked in again.”
Catholic jumped on top 1-0 in the bottom of the first when McFarland led off with a single, stole second, advanced to third on a throwing error, and scored on a passed ball.
It remained that way until the bottom of the third when McFarland, who singled, eventually scored on a fielder’s choice RBI by Finley Munsey.
The Aces made it 3-0 in the fourth when E Munsey doubled and, one out later, scored on a single off the bat of Jamison Wall.
In the fifth, Braden Mundy smacked a two-out double and E Munsey followed with an RBI single to extend Catholic’s lead to 4-0.
Catholic put it away with a four-run sixth inning, highlighted by Finley Munsey’s two-run single and an RBI single by Mundy.
The Hornets (4-5) scored twice in the top of the seventh, getting one run on an RBI double by Austin Volocko and another run on an error.
“We’ve been up and down throughout the season,” Hancock County coach Brad Keown said, “but in this one we didn’t back down and we competed — our pitching held them pretty good until the sixth inning.
“Catholic is a good squad and their pitcher did a very good job.”
Indeed, McFarland went the distance, limiting the Hornets to four hits, striking out eight and walking only one.
McFarland was equally effective at the plate, going 4-for-4 with three runs scored and two stolen bases.
Luke Evans, Mundy and E Munsey each finished with two hits, and Finley Munsey drove in three runs.
For the second night in a row, every player in the Aces lineup at least one base hit.
“We’ve got faith in our lineup, and we’re deep — we feel confident with all the players we put out there,” Hibbs said. “We’ve got 12, 13, 14 guys who can get the job done.”
Volocko went 2-for-3 with an RBI to pace Hancock County.
HANCOCK COUNTY 000 000 2 — 2 4 2
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 101 114 x — 8 14 2
WP-McFarland. LP-Dixon. 2B-Mundy, E Munsey, Frey (OC), Volocko (HC).
