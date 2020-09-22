Freshman Brody Martin scored and Owensboro Catholic also received an own goal in a 2-0 boys’ high school soccer victory over host Franklin-Simpson on Monday night in Franklin.
Credited with assists for the Aces were Lance Dickens and Luke Hagedorn.
Catholic outshot the Wildcats by an 11-2 margin, and Aces goalkeeper Caleb Ranallo made two saves.
The victory was the fourth in succession for the Aces, who improved to 5-1.
