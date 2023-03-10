It’s been an up and down 2022-23 regular season for Kentucky and even after 31 games, it’s still hard to know exactly which Wildcats team you’re going to see from one night to the next as they head into postseason play.
Every time you think you have the answers, they change the questions.
UK began the year ranked inside the top-5 of the preseason AP Top 25 for the 11th time under head coach John Calipari and were picked to win the SEC in a preseason media poll.
But the season wasn’t even underway when the hits started coming.
Reigning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe underwent minor knee surgery that cost him Big Blue Madness, the annual Blue-White Game, a pair of exhibitions and the first two games of the regular season. It would take longer than that for Tshiebwe to regain last season’s stride.
Sophomore forward Daimion Collins, who was a breakout star during Kentucky’s 4-game tour of the Bahamas in August, unexpectedly lost his father and as a result, lost 16 pounds he couldn’t really afford to.
After a pair of wins over Howard and Duquesne, the Wildcats had every opportunity to beat Michigan State at the Champions Classic in Indianapolis before falling in double overtime. UK was then manhandled in a loss at No. 2 Gonzaga and squeaked by Michigan in London before faltering down the stretch vs. UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic.
Following a 1-3 start in the SEC, its worst since the 1986-87 season, which included a double-digit loss at Missouri, a 26-point loss at Alabama and a home loss to lowly South Carolina, the groans became more and more audible as Kentucky dropped to just 10-6 overall.
During the loss to the Gamecocks at Rupp Arena, a fan was ejected after flashing a, “Please go to Texas,” signed aimed at Calipari, who had recently been linked to the Longhorns head coaching vacancy.
But just as the mounting pressure threatened to cave in Kentucky’s season, the Wildcats began digging out of its funeral plot.
The first of four straight wins came short-handed at No. 5 Tennessee without point guard Sahvir Wheeler in a game that saw UK outrebound the Vols by 20. After wins over Georgia, Texas A&M and at Vanderbilt, the Cats came crashing back down to earth with a home loss to No. 9 Kansas in the final Big 12-SEC Challenge.
Following consecutive wins at Ole Miss and vs. Florida, adversity struck again. With injuries to both Wheeler and CJ Fredrick, Kentucky got punked by Arkansas 88-73 at Rupp Arena, a game in which the Razorbacks scored 46 points in the paint, most off of dunks and layups, that dropped UK to 1-7 on the season vs. Quad 1 opponents.
Then, facing what many deemed a must-win, the Wildcats rallied from a 10-point second half deficit to take the lead, only to fall apart down the stretch in a 75-68 loss to Georgia in Athens. The loss to the Bulldogs left Kentucky on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble at 16-9 overall and 7-5 in the SEC.
With its back firmly up against the wall, the Cats would once again come out fighting.
First came a gritty win at Mississippi State. Then, Kentucky swept the regular season series vs. Tennessee for the first time since the 2011-12 season. After holding off Florida in Gainesville, the Wildcats returned to Rupp to maul Auburn 86-54 in its most complete game of the season.
As equipped as this team seems to be in handling adversity, it has been just as ill-equipped to handle prosperity.
Following its 32-point win over Auburn, Kentucky fell at home to Vanderbilt, a team it had beaten by 16 in Nashville just a month prior, losing starting point guard Cason Wallace to an ankle injury early in the second half.
Coming off its Senior Night debacle against the Commodores, most expected the Wildcats to go quietly in its regular season finale at Arkansas, especially since they would be playing without both Wallace and Wheeler against a team that shredded them at Rupp Arena not even a month earlier.
This Kentucky team, however, seems to revel in being counted out.
Playing without a true point guard, Antonio Reeves exploded for a career-high 37 points, Jacob Toppin added 21 while taking on a point-forward role, and Oscar Tshiebwe added 12 points and 13 rebounds as the Wildcats led by double-digits for much of the second half in one of the most impressive, and improbable, wins of the Calipari era.
On Feb. 7, Kentucky was 1-7 vs. Quad 1 opponents. When the regular season ended not even a month later, the Wildcats were 6-7 in Quad 1 games. After that 1-3 start in league play, UK won 11 of its last 14 league games to finish in third place at 12-6 and earn a double bye in the SEC Tournament.
If this season has taught us anything, it’s that you can never get too high or too low. Things are never as good, or as bad, as they seem. It’s hard to imagine any team facing as much adversity this season as this Kentucky team has.
And every time it’s threatened to tear them apart, it ended up bringing them together.
