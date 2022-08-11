They were finally able to defeat the rain and get back to racing at Windy Hollow Speedway last Sunday.
Track announcer Blake Smith said the speedway had to keep sending word out via social media that there would be racing, despite rain off and on during the weekend.
“We had 900 folks in attendance,” Smith said. “We had a good night.”
Several drivers were included in that category. One of those drivers, Charlie Mefford, had been off the track for awhile in his open wheel racer, but the 15-year-old finished second in the open wheel modified division. Trent Young won the feature on Sunday.
Mefford, from Muhlenberg County, hadn’t raced in some time this summer.
“I haven’t been able to race much over the past two months because I blew my only motor at the beginning of June,” Mefford said. “It felt absolutely amazing to get back out there. you never know you miss something until it’s gone. Even thought it was only two months and I had some stuff to do to pass the time it still was pretty draining when my life revolves around the sport.”
Mefford has been involved with racing since he got moving in go karts when he was 6 years old.
“I have been racing open wheel modifieds since 2018 when I was 11 years old,” Mefford said. “I have only raced at Windy a handful of times, five or six, only because they do not run the modifieds there weekly.”
Mefford is homeschooled now so he can go more full time in getting a racing career going.
“It’s always a good time to run at Windy, it’s one of my favorite tracks,” Mefford said. “As a lot of people who have gone there and ran the track they say it’s a ‘drivers track’ and ‘if you can get around that place you can get around any where’ and that is my type of race track.
“I felt like I had a great night, to set quick time over two of some of the best in the nation (Tyler Nicely, Young) and go out and run second in the feature and not even racing that car for two months, I felt that I had a terrific night.”
Mefford, who works on his car with his dad, has a big fan in Smith.
“He helps me out, getting interviews after races,” Smith said of Mefford. “He’s learning all facets of the sport. He just missed on winning Sunday. He raced go karts from the time he was 6, then he jumped to the open wheel modifieds without a stepping stone in between, that’s impressive.”
Windy Hollow Speedway will be back on track this Sunday for the E-Z Buy Auto Parts “King of the Bombers” paying $,1000 to win for the bomber division. Also in competition will be the Fastlane Auto Repair Crate Late Models, H&R Agripower Street Stock, High Octane Wraps and Apparel Mini Stocks, Douglas Seamless Gutter Repair Rusty Bolts, and the JKV Core Buying and Automotive Recycling Scrappers. Gates open at 3 p.m., qualifying at 5:30 p.m. and racing at 6 p.m. on Sunday.
