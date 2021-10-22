You’ve got to hand it to the Owensboro Red Devils.
Despite a major departure in quarterback Gavin Wimsatt, who decided to enroll early at Rutgers University after the second game of the season; and despite a key loss to injury of electric running back Kenyata Carbon in recent weeks, OHS just keeps rolling.
It’s been an impressive, against-the-odds run, to be sure, including last Friday’s hard-earned, well-deserved 35-28 conquest of host Graves County in Mayfield — a result that ensures a regular-season district championship and home-field advantage in the first two rounds of the forthcoming KHSAA Class 5-A playoffs.
All of this is huge.
Had Owensboro lost at Graves County, a strong team with a stellar high school running back (Clint McKee), the Red Devils would have been forced to travel for a second time to deep western Kentucky in the postseason’s second round. By taking care of business last week, the Devils ensured that Graves County will now be making the long trip east to the Big O in the second round.
That’s an enormous difference when the teams are so evenly matched. Advantage: Red Devils.
It’s a credit to the OHS coaching staff and players that the Devils were able to get the job done in a hostile environment against a quality squad at Graves County. Owensboro had to dig deep to secure the victory, which will bode well for the team if they have to hit the road in the playoffs.
How is Owensboro getting it done? By embracing the next-man-up mentality to its fullest and by calling on a storied tradition that teaches Red Devil coaches and players to fear no team at any time at any venue. This is the value of having a championship pedigree.
Junior Kasey Boone, of course, is not Gavin Wimsatt at QB, but Boone has been outstanding since being handed the reins the third week of the season, and he deserves immense credit for this. After all, he’s 5-0 as a starter.
With the pressure on as Wimsatt’s successor, and suddenly thrust into the spotlight, Boone has responded by completing 40-of-65 (61.5%) for 633 yards and nine touchdowns, with five interceptions. All things considered, these are superb numbers, and the least surprised of all is OHS head coach Jay Fallin, who expressed complete belief in Boone from the outset.
Carrying the heavy load offensively at Graves County, however, was senior running back Tramel Barksdale. With game-breaking threat Carbon still on the sidelines, the Red Devils needed a monumental performance from Barksdale, and they got it. He carried 28 times for 161 yards and three touchdowns.
On the defensive side, OHS got 10 tackles from Kindrick Williams, a Pick 6 interception return from standout linebacker Zach Clark, and made the big plays necessary down the stretch to hold off the Eagles.
It was an impressive night and it’s been an impressive run for Red Devils, who carry a seven-game winning streak into Friday night’s regular-season district finale against visiting Grayson County. OHS will then close out the regular season at Rash Stadium on Oct. 29 against traditional rival Henderson County.
Then, Owensboro will embark on another run for the program’s first state championship since 1986.
And, even without Wimsatt, it would be foolhardy to count out these Red Devils at any point along the postseason trail.
