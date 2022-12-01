CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Emmanuel Akot’s 20 points helped Western Kentucky defeat Austin Peay 75-74 on Wednesday night.
Akot was 8 of 14 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Hilltoppers (7-1). Jamarion Sharp scored 18 points while shooting 7 of 8 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line, and added nine rebounds and six blocks. Jairus Hamilton was 5 of 9 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with 13 points.
