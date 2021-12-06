Bree Alderton finished third in the River States Conference cross-country meet in early November in Indiana.
The Brescia University standout didn’t think she closed the race well.
Taking a week off, then taking some time early in a trip to Washington state to run in the NAIA National Cross Country Meet, helped Alderton to finish in the same spot as she did in the conference meet.
But this was third in the nation in the Nov. 19 race. Alderton is a former KHSAA state track champion from Owensboro High School.
“Nationals was really fun, I went out really strong, at one K I was in 40th,” Alderton said. “I was trying to not get stuck in a crowd, and I gradually worked my self up the whole race. I was praying God would help me keep moving up. I led for a minute, I was able to hang on to third. I was very shocked in a good way.”
She fought to hold on to third in 18:22 over the 5K course in Vancouver, Wash., and she was just eight seconds behind the winner, Alyssa Bearzi from Milligan (Tenn.).
It was quite a different feeling than Alderton had after the conference meet.
“I was leading at three miles, I placed third was thankful to make it to nationals after such a tough race,” Alderton said. “I was a little discouraged, I was doing a lot of praying, and I let my body recover. The morning of the conference race I had all this pressure placing on myself. The morning of nationals, I read a Bible verse, and I had a confidence deep down that I was going to do well.”
She made a trip out of the nationals meet. Her, Brescia coach Mark Rowe and assistant coach Kyle Robinson went to Washington.
Alderton visited Hayward Field at the University of Oregon, saw where the legendary Steve Prefontaine raced and trained, and they went to the NIKE campus in Beaverton, Oregon.
“The day I left I got to the Moore Center, the team was there, they had made a poster, put together a basket for me,” Alderton said.
“The love I received from the team, my family, the Brescia staff, I was literally so thankful. I didn’t put any pressure on myself. I was thankful for coach Rowe and coach Kyle during the trip. They made the experience so much fun and reminded me that no matter what happened they would be proud.
“I had never flown before, I got a window seat and just stared out the window at the scenery and the sky.”
Alderton was the highest placing finisher from the River States Conference, as well as from the state of Kentucky.
She is the first female Brescia athlete to compete in the NAIA cross country national championship since Courtney Naas did in the 2015 season.
She was also the first Brescia female cross country/track & field athlete to earn All-American honors and she also had the highest finish at a national championship in school history.
Alderton won four of the six meets she was in this season. She truly peaked at the national meet.
“She went to nationals and all she wanted to do was relax and run,” Rowe said. “It was as close to a perfect race as anybody I’ve ever seen run. There were 337 in meet, the whole race she just steadily moved up.
“With 1,000 meters to go she had moved to the lead, and she held that until there were 300 meters to go. We thought she might steal the thing. She ran fantastic and what she did for our program won’t be measured until four or five years from now. She helped put us on the map nationally with the NAIA.”
Alderton won the Class 3-A 1,600 meter state championships as a junior and senior for OHS, where she graduated in 2018. She ran at UT Martin, then at Kentucky Wesleyan for two years before moving to Brescia last summer.
She is now preparing for the indoor track season at Brescia and will also run outdoor track. Alderton is in her junior year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.