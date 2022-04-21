Daniel Maldonado was busy handling phone calls and meetings in the middle of the week with his roofing and siding business in Henderson.

He was also getting set up with some workout time for his son, Alex, in their home gym on Tuesday afternoon.

“Things are popping pretty good,” Maldonado said during a phone conversation that day.

There was a time in the early 2000s where Maldonado was doing the popping in the boxing ring, working his way up to five championship belts including the NABA, WBC Latin America, and the IBA World Championship in 2005.

He took on a lot of bouts from 2001 to 2006 and had a professional record of 21-2 with 13 knockouts.

“I was in a main event on Madison Square Garden TV, I was in Las Vegas,” said Maldonado, who fought featherweight (126 pounds). “I had a good run, I had a passion for it. It wasn’t even about the money. If a manager/promoter said they had a fight, I didn’t ask about the money, I said where is it, who am I fighting, let’s ride.”

He hasn’t boxed professionally since 2008, although he won the three MMA bouts he fought in by knockout in 2009-10.

“Then I retired,” Maldonado said.

He has been focused on his business, Maldonado’s Construction, and he has also worked with Alex since his son was around 6 years old.

“We used to do the talent shows at school, in the early grades, we would do the speed work with gloves and mitts, brought down the house,” Daniel said.

Alex has 40 amateur fights to his credit, and he has won three Golden Gloves Indiana state championships. He will be going for a fourth Golden Gloves state crown in May at 114 pounds. Alex has also advanced to the Golden Gloves national championships by winning the state titles.

Alex was in a national qualifier a couple of years ago to try and make the U.S. Olympic Boxing Trials.

He beat a top seed, No. 2 seed and No. 11 seed before losing in the semifinals in Columbus, Ohio.

If Alex had reached the championship bout, both winner and runner-up would have gone to the Olympic trials.

Training slowed down during the COVID-19 year with no prospect of bouts, but Alex has been boxing regularly again over the last year. Alex is 20 and working full time, along with training. He will be fighting on a card in Missouri this weekend.

“His last fight was in mid-March, he was real busy for a month, he fought three times, then he took some time off,” Daniel said. “I didn’t like that, but the last two weeks he’s been the animal again.

“Me and him go back and forth, ‘hey old man you ready,’ he’s tough but he’s not big enough.”

Alex has enjoyed growing up with the sport, he’s one of six boys in the Maldonado family.

“It’s been cool, getting in what we can training, we’ve had a lot of fun times going to the gym,” Alex said. “I’ve had a good time with old pop, especially when we get in there and spar. I get him in the first round, but he usually ends up getting me with his weight (176 now) and his experience. He’s got a bad eye but he can still slip and counter.

“What I like most about the sport is whoever is fighting, you’ve got to show everything you got, I like challenging myself as much as I can, I know when it comes fight time I’m ready. I’ve done pretty well the last five years. I have fought and beat the top guys. I learn something new every day.”

Alex won a national Suger Bert tournament, that is an Atlanta-based promoter for amateur boxing events in larger venues. Alex knows he’s prepared himself to have success in boxing.

“I wouldn’t say surprised, I feel good about myself,” Alex said. “I know I’ve had dad telling me what to do right, been other coaches giving me tips. I’ve had great sparring, a great environment to be around, the YMCA in Evansville, they are who I fight for. I train over at XFitBoxing Studio over in Evansville.”

Wayne Cooper, who was a pro fighter coming up with Daniel, is with XFixBoxing.

Daniel is thankful to have the chance to work with Alex all these years.

“I love it, when I came up in Ohio County, I trained in Owensboro, when I was a kid I did what I wanted,” Daniel said. “With Alex, I’ve able to guide him, give him solid and helpful information. I can give the advice, he can do what he wants with it. He’s a good kid, works 40-hour job, probably works 10-15 hours of overtime a week. This kids has an overdrive, he’s really fun to watch fight, he can definitely step up a notch. I’m trying to get him boxing a little bit more and slow down in the ring. We’re trying to get him to fight in the 2024 Olympics, and I’m pushing him to stay amateur until that.”