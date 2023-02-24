ALL-9TH DISTRICT TEAM mmathis mmathis Feb 24, 2023 Feb 24, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ALL-9TH DISTRICT TEAMBased on regular season play.District Player of the Year: Adylan Ayer, Daviess County.Daviess County: Zoey Beehn. Owensboro Catholic: Hailee Johnson, Aubrey Randolph.Owensboro High School: A’Lyrica Hughes, Unique Carter-Swanagan.Apollo: Kennedy Lane. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save mmathis Follow mmathis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 32° Mostly Cloudy Sports Podcasts Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Multimedia +34 National Sports Photos: Aaron Jones' career with the Green Bay Packers Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Latest News POLICE REPORTS for Feb. 24, 2023 Inaugural 'Through Sleet’s Eyes Festival' begins today City officials oppose defunding RiverPark Lawsuit over HB 9 receives support from DCPS, OPS officials Owensboro Catholic holds on for 9th District girls title Engineers outline York drainage project Drake at OHS, Riley at Catholic, have collected wins Catholic Charities, Ohio County Habitat help tornado families rebuild Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles Gaining momentum: Highlands Latin School Owensboro gears up for August opening POLICE REPORTS for Feb. 19, 2023 Images Videos CommentedRiverPark officials, city receiving complaints about drag shows (3) Police Reports for Feb. 6, 2023 (2) Readers Write: Jan. 31, 2023 (2) POLICE REPORTS for Feb. 13, 2023 (2) Game On: Locals celebrate Super Bowl LVII (1) POLICE REPORTS for Jan. 30, 2023 (1) OMU staff proposes electric rate increase (1) Study: Owensboro low on equality (1) POLICE REPORTS for Feb. 5, 2023 (1) POLICE REPORTS for Jan. 29, 2023 (1) Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.