Owensboro Catholic was looking forward to a state-level test to open the All ‘A’ Classic State Tournament this week.

The Aces (11-3) were going to open the All ‘A’ against one of the top 15 teams in Kentucky when it was set to face St. Henry in a Wednesday game that got moved to Thursday.

That schedule change was in response to the snow and ice that blanketed large swaths of Kentucky on Monday and Tuesday.

It was the first step that would eventually cancel the All ‘A’ boys and girls state tournaments set for McBrayer Arena at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond.

Hancock County was the girls 3rd Region representative. Hancock County was going to meet Owsley County (12-1) from the 14th Region.

St. Henry (9-2) was the defending All “A” Classic champions and were one of the favorites this season as well. The Crusaders were looking to maintain the 9th Region’s dominance in recent years in the tournament as five of the last nine champions came from the state’s northernmost region.

St. Henry was led by Wyatt Vieth and Jude Bessler with 21.2 and 14.5 points per game, respectively.

Owensboro Catholic (11-3) may have had the best chance of knocking off the Crusaders before the finals.

“I hate it, I think we were one of the best teams in the tournament,” Catholic coach Tim Riley said. “It was going to be a tough road going against St. Henry right off the bat, but watching them I thought we had a legitimate shot at them. There’s not much you can do about it.”

The Aces have two bonafide scorers in were led by Brian Griffith and Ji Webb. Griffith has been steady and productive at 23.2 point per contest, while and Webb has put up 14.9 points a game and has had some major scoring nights in recent Catholic games.

Gray Weaver has been a big bonus with 13.3 points a game. Webb and Weaver are combining to average over 11 rebounds a game, with Webb leading the way at 5.8.

Griffith has been a force drawing fouls, and has hit 90 free throws at a 78.3% clip.

Riley and the team would’ve liked having a run at the All ‘A’ state crown, but they also are focusing in on a large prize at the end of the regular season.

“I think we’ve got to the point that the ultimate goal is to represent the 9th District, make it to the 3rd Region Tournament and try to make a run there. Our ultimate goal is still out there.”

Catholic had played one game since Feb. 8 and wasn’t going to play a regular season game until Feb. 23 against Henderson County.

The Aces will now play at Evansville Mater Dei on Saturday.

“It’s been a lot of work replacing games,” Riley said. “We’ve been lucky enough to keep finding people who need games. It’s not a bad trip over there.”

Hancock County’s girls were taking a 3-7 record into their first girls’ All ‘A’ State matchup since 2000. The Lady Hornets reached the state tournament when the All ‘A’ 3rd Region Tournament championship game with Owensboro Catholic had to be canceled because of a COVID with on the Catholic team, and the game couldn’t be rescheduled.

“We are disappointed that we didn’t get a chance to go to Richmond and play,” Hancock County coach Kevin Husk said. “We felt like we had a favorable draw and were excited to get up there and prove we belonged there.

“It’s been an emotional roller coaster for everyone. We were kinda prepared for it to be canceled, but we’ve been preparing over the last five days like we were going there to stay a while and make some noise. When that doesn’t happen, it’s disappointing. Hancock girls haven’t been since 2000, so it’s a big deal.”