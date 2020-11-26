Punter
Joe Humphreys
Daviess County, 6-3, 195, Jr.
In addition to excelling as the Panthers’ starting quarterback, Humphreys made it a habit of keeping other teams at bay with his punting prowess. “Joe is a dynamic athlete and can do just about anything on the football field,” said DC coach Matt Brannon. “Along with averaging over 40 yards per punt this year, he also was the leading passer in Class 6-A, rushed for 500 yards and will be a dynamic basketball player for the Panthers this winter.”
Kicker
Luke Payne
Owensboro Catholic • 6-0, 165, Sr.
Payne was as consistent as they come, kicking extra points for the Aces this season. He made all 27 of his extra-point attempts. He’s a well-rounded athlete whose talent has shown across the board, Catholic coach Jason Morris said. “Luke has lettered in three sports this fall, which proves his dedication and work ethic,” Morris said. “Luke ended the season 100% on his extra points. He has improved tremendously all year.”
Returner
Kenyata Carbon
Owensboro • 5-9, 170, So.
Carbon excelled in setting up plenty of scoring chances for the Red Devils. “He is an outstanding returner because of his great hands and level-headed concentration on the ball with coverage bearing down upon him, in addition to great vision, explosiveness, balance and strength with the ball in his hands,” OHS coach Jay Fallin said. “Kenyata has a rare ability to accelerate through windows and outrun defenders who appear to have a perfect angle on him.”
Newcomer
Hunter Monroe
Owensboro Catholic, 6-0, 175, Fr.
Monroe burst onto the scene in a big way for the Aces this season. He ran for 493 yards and six touchdowns on 68 attempts — averaging nearly 7.3 yards per carry in the process —as Catholic’s primary ballcarrier. “Hunter had a great freshman season for us at running back.” Catholic coach Jason Morris said. “As expected, he continues to improve daily and the future is very bright for Hunter.”
