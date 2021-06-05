Owensboro Catholic commands the lion’s share of attention as the 2021 3rd Region Baseball Tournament begins Saturday with four quarterfinal games at Grayson County High School in Leitchfield.
Catholic, champion of the 9th District and ranked No. 3 statewide by Prep Baseball Report, takes a sterling 29-5 record into its 1 p.m. game against 10th District runner-up Muhlenberg County.
“We feel good about where we are,” Aces coach Derek Hibbs said. “We’ve played well, we’ve worked hard, and (winning the regional championship) is one of our big goals, but we must take it one game at a time.
“Our guys have done everything they’ve needed to do to put themselves in a position to have success.
“Our depth has been tremendous, probably the most impressive thing of all about this team.”
The junior-laden Aces are led by shortstop-pitcher Luke Scales, who leads the team with a .459 batting average, 13 doubles and 30 RBIs. Outfielder-pitcher Sam McFarland is hitting .402 with a team-best 45 hits, and Hunter Small is hitting .406.
Catholic is batting a robust .343 as a unit, with 18 home runs.
On the hill, the Aces feature Finley Minsey (7-0, 1.14 ERA), who has struck out 56 batters and walked just 17 in 43 innings of work. Hayden Ward (6-1), McFarland (6-2), Scales (3-1, 3 saves), E Munsey (2-0, 2 saves) and Hunter Small (1-1) add exceptional depth to a staff with a 2.04 ERA.
The Mustangs, who dropped a 13-0 decision at Catholic on April 17, are led at the plate by Kadin Ray (.342) and Eli DeBoer (.312), the lone .300 hitters on a squad that is hitting .226 as a team.
Muhlenberg’s workhorse on the mound has been Jake Allen, who is 2-5 with a 3.12 ERA. Allen has fanned 65 batters in only 40 innings.
Apollo, the 9th District runner-up, brings a 23-9 record into its 4 p.m. game against 10th District champion Ohio County (16-16).
“Any time you’re still playing baseball in June, it’s a good thing,” Apollo coach Mason Head said. “I believe the mindset of our team is very good and we’re looking forward to competing in the regional tournament.
“We need to play a clean game, to play the game the right way, to have success, and I wouldn’t want to go into battle with anyone else — I like our team.
“The expectations are always high for this program and I’m proud of the growth our guys have shown this season.”
The Eagles are led at the plate by infielder-pitcher Nick Judd, who paces the team with a .393 batting average. Outfielder Harrison Bowman hits .382 with 33 runs scored and 34 stolen bases, and first baseman Dan St. Clair has produced a team-high 30 RBIs.
On the mound, Tyler Payne has gone 4-1 with a 2.36 ERA.
Ohio County, which went on the road and defeated Apollo 8-6 on April 17, features .300 hitters in Ashton Farris (.315), Matthew Smith (.305) and Jacob Gregory (.302). Smith leads the club with 21 RBIs and 29 runs scored.
On the hill, Farris has gone 8-3 with a 2.50 ERA. He has struck out 68 batters and issued only 14 walks.
Whitesville Trinity (5-19), the 12th District runner-up, will challenge 11th District champion Meade County (22-10) in the nightcap at 7 p.m.
The Raiders, who upset Butler County to get here, are led at the plate by Landon Huff, who hits .286 with nine RBIs and 15 runs scored.
Huff is also the team’s top hurler, with a 2-6 record and a 1.63 ERA. He’s struck out 66 batters in 51 innings.
Meade County is led by Dylan Abell, who hits .500, with 44 runs scored, 12 doubles, 24 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases. Teammate Trevor Goodwin, meanwhile, bats .449 with team-best totals of six home runs and 40 RBIs.
On the mound, both Tucker Crawley and Justin Hiner are 6-3, with Kizer Burnett not far behind at 5-3.
Hancock County (13-17), the 11th District runner-up, will challenge 12th District champion Edmonson County (17-14) in the 10 a.m. tournament opener.
The Hornets, who upset Breckinridge County to make the field, are led by shortstop Cole Dixon (.373), who has 10 doubles, 36 runs scored and 46 stolen bases in as many attempts. Brock Tindle (3-3) leads the mound staff with a 2.65 ERA.
Edmonson County is powered by Gavin Rose (.412) and Chaz Wilson (.377, 4 HRs, 28 RBIs), who is also the Wildcats’ ace pitcher (7-1, 1.65 ERA).
