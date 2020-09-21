Jakob Wellman of Owensboro finished 35th in the Boys’ All-State Golf Championship, which concluded on Sunday at the University Club of Kentucky in Lexington.
Wellman shot a second-round 80 on Sunday, following a first-round 73, to close out at 153.
In the team competition, Daviess County tied for 12th with a 36-hole total lof 653.
On Sunday, the Panthers shot 323 and were led by Nick Johnson’s 76. Also scoring were Braden Whistle (78), Grant Broughton (82) and Gabe Vincent (87).
In the girls’ competition, Apollo’s Macey Brown finished 31st at 165 (81-84), and Daviess County’s Emilee Clark placed 80th at 194 (96-98).
