BOWLING GREEN — Dontaie Allen scored 22 points, and Western Kentucky limited UTSA to 27% shooting in the second half as the Hilltoppers rallied past the Roadrunners 81-74 in a Conference USA basketball game on Thursday night in E.A. Diddle Arena.

WKU (12-11, 4-8 C-USA) snapped a five-game losing streak with the victory, while last-place UTSA (7-17, 1-12) dropped its eighth consecutive game.

